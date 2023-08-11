Live reaction: Giants fall to Lions, 21-16

The New York Giants got out to a quick start to their 2023 preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. They opened the game with a pair of turnovers — the first on an interception, the second on downs — and short fields.

But as the game wore on, things tightened up and the Lions came back to a 14-13 lead.

The Giants ultimately fell to the Lions following a fourth-quarter touchdown by rookie QB Adrian Martinez and a bunch of sacks from Romeo and Julian Okwara. Chris and Nick react and offer their thoughts in the aftermath of the game.

