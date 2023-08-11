Giants-Lions final score: Giants fall to Detroit, 21-16, in preseason opener

The New York Giants (0-1) lost their preseason opener to the 1-0 Detroit Lions, 21-16, on Friday night.

The Lions scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Adrian Martinez with 1:51 to play. That capped an 11-play, 69-yard drive.

Stars of the game

Safety Jason Pinnock had an interception on the first play of the game. He added a tackle for loss and two passes defensed before exiting after only a couple of series.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley, a 13-year veteran, had four catches for 33 yards in about a quarter of action.

Undrafted free agent quarterback Tommy DeVito played roughly three quarters of the game. He finished 15 of 24 for 155 yards with a touchdown and an interception on his final pass of the game.

Graham Gano was 3 of 3 on field-goal attempts, making kicks from 48, 47 and 42 yards.

Play of the game

The game-changing play was a 94-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter by Detroit’s Maurice Alexander.

Injury news

Wide receiver Collin Johnson left the game in the first half with a knee injury. Johnson missed all of the 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott was ruled out in the third quarter with an abdominal injury.

What’s next?

The Giants will play their second preseason game next Friday at MetLife Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. Game time is 7 p.m.