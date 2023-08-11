Giants - Lions live updates: Football is back!

The New York Giants will open their three-game 2023 preseason schedule tonight against the Detroit Lions in Detroit.

The game comes after the two teams met for a pair of joint practices that managed to be competitive without devolving into the usual training camp brawls.

Kick-off is at 7 p.m. ET and will air on NBC4/WNBC, stream on NFL+, and be broadcast on WFAN.

A year ago we saw the Giants’ coaching staff take a measured approach to the preseason, playing their likely starters sparingly over the course of the three games. Current reporting (as of this writing) suggests that the Giants’ top starters will be cheering their teammates on from the sidelines. While that might be a bit disappointing for fans, it does give us — and the coaches — a great opportunity to get a look at the role players and players vying for a roster spot.

And while players like Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, and Saquon Barkley might not take the field, the young players are likely to get reps. This should be our first chance to see Deonte Banks, Jalin Hyatt, John Michael Schmitz, Eric Gray, and the rest of the rookies play for the Giants.

