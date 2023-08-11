Giants news, 8/11: Giants vs. Lions, Darnay Holmes, Bobby Okereke, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV’s Ed Valentine gets the fan’s ready for tonight’s first preseason game as he talks about joint practices, what we have learned and haven’t learned about the Giants, and more with SI.com’s Patricia Traina on the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

Giants: Ben Bredeson is listed as the starting left guard on the unofficial depth chart, even though he’s seen time at center in camp. John Michael Schmitz has been placed as the first-team center. Both Bredeson and Schmitz are the question marks on the offensive line, a key component toward New York going back to the playoffs. How they perform in the limited snaps they get will be worth watching.

.@Giants v @Lions I thought @Thejordonriley showed up in scrimmages this week. Let’s see if we can see that strength & power in real tackle football. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/k8yYXJtTCB — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 10, 2023

Jordon Riley made a play. The seventh-round pick out of Oregon put a hit on RB David Montgomery, causing a fumble that Kayvon Thibodeaux scooped up on the right side, much to the delight of the Giants’ players lining the sideline.

Riley is a load at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, which is why defensive coordinator Wink Martindale described being near him as “going to California and standing next to a Redwood.’’

Friday night’s Giants-Lions preseason opener will be for a lot of backups on Brian Daboll’s depth chart — even for Tyrod Taylor, who has quietly had a strong start to camp.

The Giants coaches are also eager to evaluate several rookie free agents, including linebacker Dyontae Johnson, wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and safety Gemon Green. But perhaps the most intriguing undrafted rookie is quarterback Tommy DeVito, who grew up 15 minutes from MetLife Stadium. Third on the depth chart behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, he has had some impressive moments in training camp.

"(He has progressed) little by little each day," Daboll said. "You don't get as many reps, obviously, as the other two quarterbacks. He knows he has to make the most of the ones he has. He will get some playing time in the preseason, and we will see where he's at."

Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale stuck with Micah McFadden as the starting inside linebacker next to Bobby Okereke. Darrian Beavers worked with the second-team defense for the second straight day.

The Giants have been mixing top cornerback Adoree’ Jackson into the slot with Hawkins playing outside opposite Deonte Banks throughout camp. That wasn’t the case Wednesday, as Darnay Holmes was the first-team slot corner. Cor’Dale Flott worked as the second-team slot corner again.

“I don’t want to say it surprises, but I feel like he’s a guy once he’s rolling, he’s rolling…” cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said. “We’ve seen Darren Waller run, it’s like, ‘OK, he’s fast,’ but then when those legs start to churn [with Hyatt] it’s like, ‘OK, he’s going away like a Usain Bolt.’ “I’m not saying he’s Usain Bolt, but I am saying how that stride is … I don’t want to say it’s surprising, being a track guy, seeing the different stride lengths and different runners, but it is very impressive how fluid and smooth he is when he is running.”

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye ran with speedster Kalif Raymond on a deep pass Wednesday during the Giants’ joint practice with the Lions. The pass was not completed.

A bit later, Oruwariye and receiver Marvin Jones wrestled for a 50-50 ball in the side of the end zone and Jones came away with it for a touchdown.

“Another guy that we have in the mix, competing out,” head coach Brian Daboll said. “Been a good addition for us. Thought he had a good day [Tuesday].”

Two of the top young linemen squaring off, part 2: Sewell v. Thibodeaux

The Giants must have their initial roster set by Aug. 29 final cuts. Here’s where things stand heading into Friday’s preseason opener vs. Lions.

There’s some debate right now about whether the Giants need to bring in another inside linebacker to play alongside Bobby Okereke, the free-agent addition who signed a four-year, $40-million contract this offseason.

It started just before the team reported to training camp after the news broke that veteran Jarrad Davis was lost for the season to a knee injury, leaving second-year linebackers Micah McFadden and Darrian Beavers in a competition to fill that role.

“Somebody told me yesterday, and I can’t confirm this for the life of me, that Daniel Jones may be in season two of “Quarterback” next year,” Boomer said. “It wouldn’t shock me. It’s Omaha Productions, and he spent a lot of time with Eli [Manning] in Westhampton. I’m sure Eli was lobbying him to do it.”

Free and open to the public, the Giants Fan Fest, presented by Wendy’s, will feature a movie screening, fan activities, autographs by Giants Legends, and a fireworks show. Free tickets are required to attend.

“I feel like he’s got more in his toolbox and he was already a confident player, but you can just see has a ton of confidence,” Campbell said in his Wednesday press conference. “You see these tools coming out that have elevated his game, so he’s got a counter move, he’s got a spin, he’s got a bull. He’s violent shedding the run game. He sets an edge. He’s a big man. He’s got a high motor.

The Detroit Lions' coaching staff still has to plan how they'll use the new running back duo of veteran David Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, but it's no secret what Gibbs will bring to the attack.

"You guys have all seen," tackle Taylor Decker said after Wednesday's joint practice with the Giants. "He's got big burst. He can get to the second level and make a guy miss, and get to the third level and maybe hit a home run. It's kind of nice to have kind of a yin and yang at the running back position. Not to say David can't change speeds at the second level."

Joint practices between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants have come to a close. And while the two teams will meet on Friday, there’s a pretty good chance the best players on both teams will take the preseason game off.

Our friends at Pride of Lions spotlighted Derrick Barnes, Josh Paschal, Jahmyr Gibbs, John Cominsky, Marvin Jones Jr., Kerby Joseph and Aidan Hutchinson as the top performers on the Lions from a pair of competitive days.

Just 18 days after re-signing with the Lions, running back Justin Jackson has retired from the NFL at age 27, the team announced Thursday. The former Chargers reserve, who appeared in 16 games for Detroit in 2022, was competing for the No. 3 RB job and reportedly also expected to serve as the team's primary kick returner.

