How to watch Giants-Lions Week 1 preseason game

The New York Giants open their preseason Friday at 7 p.m. ET when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.
The Giants and Lions held joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for Friday’s game.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has not revealed whether he intends to play quarterback Daniel Jones or other front-line starters like Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Darren Waller, Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Bobby Okereke, or Adoree’ Jackson.
The game will, though, almost certainly be a showcase for the Giants’ draft picks, undrafted free agents and veterans who are competing for a spot on the 53-man roster.
“It’s a good opportunity for a lot of young guys,” Daboll said on Wednesday.
How to watch
What: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
When: Friday, Aug. 11
Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
Game time: 7 p.m.
TV: NBC4 New York/WNBC | NFL Network Replay (Sat., Aug. 12, 1 a.m.)
Announcers:
Radio: WFAN
Streaming: Giants.com | NFL+
DraftKings Odds: Giants (-3)
Giants 2023 schedule
Preseason
Week 1 (Friday, Aug. 11) — at Detroit (7 p.m., WNBC)
Week 2 (Friday, Aug. 18) — vs. Carolina (7 p.m., WNBC)
Week 3 (Saturday, Aug. 26) — vs. the Jets (6 p.m., WNBC)
Regular season
Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Week 2 (Sunday, Sept. 17) — at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m., FOX)
Week 3 (Thursday, Sept. 21) — at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime)
Week 4 (Monday, Oct. 2) — vs. Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
Week 5 (Sunday, Oct. 8) — at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — at Buffalo Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)
Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — vs. Washington Commanders (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — vs. New York Jets (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — at Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m., FOX
Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m., FOX)
Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19) — at Washington Commanders (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — vs. New England Patriots (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 13 — BYE
Week 14 (Monday, Dec. 11) — vs. Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m, ABC)
Week 15 (Sunday, Dec. 17) — at New Orleans Saints (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Monday, Dec. 25) — at Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sunday, Dec. 31) — vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sunday, Jan. 7) — vs. Eagles (TBD)
