Giants news, 8/10: Joint practice recap, John Michael Schmitz, Darren Waller, more headlines

The New York Giants had a much better day on Wednesday against the Detroit Lions during the last joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, off target on Tuesday had a better day, including touchdowns to Darius Slayton and Parris Campbell. The Giants also reportedly forced a handful of turnovers from the Detroit offense, highlighted by a strip fumble recovery by Dane Belton.

Other Giant observations

Center John Michael Schmitz continues to show he is ahead of the curve as a rookie, holding his own in most of his matchups throughout the afternoon. Ben Bredeson also continues to make his case for a starting role, whether at center or left guard. Bredson and left tackle Andrew Thomas did a nice job working together in their two-man pass blocking drill. Aidan Hutchinson was easily the toughest Lions player to block all week.

Two of the best young players in football squaring off: LT Andrew Thomas vs. DE Aidan Hutchinson

Big dawg pic.twitter.com/dpvBRvKdak — New York Giants (@Giants) August 9, 2023

Darren Waller stepped into a leadership role and spoke to the Giants’ offensive players after Tuesday’s lackluster first joint practice against the Detroit Lions.

Last summer, the Giants and Jets practiced together and two players then with the Jets, safety Jason Pinnock and tight end Lawrence Cager, ended up signing with the Giants.

“Yeah, absolutely,’’ head coach Brian Daboll said. “You get a look at a whole other roster. So, I know our scouting department will be here and be evaluating the players, not just our players how they do, but also Detroit’s players. I think it works well for us.’’

“It was a lot of film watching together,” Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “We watched a lot of film together. We were always the first two and last two for afternoon meetings. We’d be there in the facility, and he would catch [on the] JUGS [machine], I’d tell him, ‘I’m not throwing you 1,000 balls. We can get on the same page mentally, but I’m not throwing you 1,000 balls in practice.” Hooker then laughed before adding: “His attention to detail is really what helped him make that leap forward.”

Draft day trade that almost was between Giants-Bills

A+ insight here from ⁦@BuffaloBills⁩ GM Brandon Beane on the selection of Dalton Kincaid.



He was Buffalo’s target all along. Beane and Giants GM Joe Schoen even had the terms of a potential trade worked out days in advance.



But, when NYG’s guy was still on the board… pic.twitter.com/mlaXm9x6D8 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 9, 2023

The first two weeks of training camp are over and done with for the New York Giants. They went through 10 practice sessions at their team facility, with fans cramming the bleachers surrounding the fields.

With TE Darren Waller unlikely to get much run in Friday's game against the Lions, so let's pivot to highlighting some of the young receivers. This includes third-round speed merchant Jalin Hyatt, of course. He has already said he wants to be Offensive Rookie of the Year, so the confidence part comes pretty naturally. But it's not just Hyatt we'll be watching. Collin Johnson has been around a few years and clearly has talent. Bryce Ford-Wheaton is another interesting rookie.

Who are the best RBs in the NFL? FOX Sports’ NFL writers ranked them and wrote about what makes them stand out. Saquon Barkley comes in at 7th on the list.

“A case can be made to put Barkley at the top of this list when he’s fully healthy and playing like everyone knows he can,” writes Ralph Vacchiano. “There might not be a better combination of power and elusiveness in any NFL backfield. The problem remains that Barkley is rarely fully healthy.”

This week’s opponent

Goff added that it is “always good to have the little chip on your shoulder that you want to prove people wrong,” so he may not be totally tuning out the outside noise but the approach he’s chosen is working for him and it’s part of the reason why there’s so much optimism around the Lions this season.

Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs ended the last team period of Wednesday's joint practice with the New York Giants with a terrific one-handed catch down the left sideline right at the pylon on a 4th and 18 play. There's some debate as to whether Gibbs' second foot hit the pylon or was out of bounds but either way it was a heck of a grab you don't see many running backs make down the field and at the sideline.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell specifically point out these TE Sam LaPorta, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, CB Brian Branch, CB Starling Thomas V and WR Dylan Drummond as standout players during Day 1 of joint practices with the New York Giants.

