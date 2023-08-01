Roster moves: Giants sign C/G Sean Harlow, place J.C. Hassenauer on IR

The New York Giants announced Tuesday morning that they have signed veteran interior offensive lineman Sean Harlow, and placed injured center J.C. Hassenauer (triceps) on the injured reserve.

Harlow was originally drafted out of Oregon State in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot-4, 284-pound Harlow has started five games at (left) guard and three at center, and has appeared in 33 games over the course of his career.

He most recently played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 and 2022 and played 228 offensive snaps per ProFootball Focus, allowing two sacks and committing one penalty.

The Giants were in need of a versatile interior lineman after injuries depleted their depth to start camp. Reserve center J.C. Hassenauer being placed on the IR prior to final cut downs means that he is lost for the season. Reserve guard Markus McKethan remains on the PUP list as he works his way back from the torn ACL suffered in last year’s training camp. The move to add depth to the offensive line comes as the Giants’ padded practices begin.