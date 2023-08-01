Giants news, 8/1: Daniel Jones, training camp updates, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy August!

Isaiah Hodgins: Questions about Daniel Jones don’t matter

Giants’ wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins said Monday that Daniel Jones is often a topic of conversation when he talks to friends around the league.

“People definitely have a lot of questions, for sure,” Hodgins said.

Hodgins knows the chatter doesn’t matter.

“I think he put a lot of the league on notice last year, so I think those conversations start to come up when you have good performances like he did. A lot of people were probably talking bad, and then he has the season that he had last year, and now people are trying to debate if he’s good or not, if he’s top this or whatever,” Hodgins said. “That’s going to come with performances like he’s had. I know he’s not worried about it (and) I know as a wideout room and as a team we’re really not either. We’re focused on what we can do to win games every week.”

Other Giant observations

“If you don’t have the names — the famous names — people don’t think you have talent in your room,” Slayton said in an interview with FOX Sports last week. “But whether or not you’ve got a million Instagram followers doesn’t make you any less talented than somebody who does. “We know we have something to prove,” he added. “And we intend to go out and prove it.”

Do you recognize any of these names?

It was a “Welcome to the NFL” wake-up call day for rookie cornerback Deonte Banks, who was no match for the veteran tight end Darren Waller.

