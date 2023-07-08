Giants news, 7/8: Saquon Barkley, A’Shawn Robinson, Deonte Banks, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The New York Giants have Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, one of the best duos in the NFL, anchoring their defensive line. Yet, as a whole, the performance of that position group was perhaps not what it could have been in 2022.

Can the defensive line be better in 2023? Let’s take a look at the line—that added Rakeem Nunez-Roches, A’Shawn Robinson, and Jordon Riley while losing Nick Williams, Justin Ellis—as Ed Valentine continues BBV's position by position previews leading up to training camp.

About 2,400 miles away from the Giants’ facility, which he is prohibited from entering because he is an unsigned player controlled by the franchise tag, Barkley has spent more than three months’ time this offseason training at Exos, a private coaching company, at its location in Phoenix Barkley has stayed sharp under the eye of pro elite performance specialist Nicholas Hill.

“One of the big goals for him is he wanted to get back his speed burst that he felt like he had his rookie year,” said Hill, who has trained Barkley every offseason since he tore his right ACL in 2020. “He feels like he is 100 percent from the knee injury, but there’s still that little bit of another gear that he felt like he was missing. He definitely has that gear right now. The players did their throwing camp in Charlotte last week, and he said he’s never felt better or faster running routes.”

The offensive line ranked 31st in per-game average for offensive holding penalties. Similarly, the offensive line avoided excessive false start penalties, ranking 22nd in per-game average in the 2022 season. The defense ranked second overall in per-game passing play penalties, averaging 10.1 yards per infraction, very similar to the Ravens’ in 2020 and 2021. The Giants led the NFL in roughing the passer calls and had the largest discrepancy of any team last season with a minus-seven net loss in just this one category.

ESPN’s NFL Live, analyst and former NFL player Sam Acho heaps praise on the Giants

.@TheSamAcho knows from experience that another year under Brian Daboll will bring more improvements for the Giants' offense



"Year two in this offense is going to be extremely dynamic." pic.twitter.com/H9DF3HIv18 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 27, 2023

There are just two running backs on this list, as few backs carry enough weight on their respective teams to warrant such an honor. But Saquon Barkley has an excellent chance to earn that title with the Giants in 2023. He arguably was the team’s non-QB MVP last season, although Andrew Thomas and Dexter Lawrence might have something to say on that topic. Coming off a year in which he set a career high in rush yards (1,312), Barkley is currently in line to play on the franchise tag in 2023 — he and the Giants have until July 17 to work out a multi-year deal. We’ll soon see where those negotiations go, but I expect he’ll be highly motivated to prove his worth and stack back-to-back healthy seasons for the first time in his NFL career.

After more than a year at the helm, what are some of the hallmarks of GM Joe Schoen and his regime? There have been plenty of examples of how Schoen values players, but there are a few key decisions that give us a sense of how aggressive and tenacious he can be when it comes to assigning value to a particular player. Beyond the initial hiring process, we’ve seen plenty of creativity when it comes to solving problems. A lot of coaches say they can adapt, to adverse situations or to play to the strengths of their roster. But not many actually do what head coach Brian Daboll and the Giants did last season.

According to Article 7, Section 4 of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, there are three levels of qualifications. Level 1, for which Holmes qualifies, is earned if a player participates in a certain percentage of a team's offensive or defensive snaps in two of his first three seasons or averages that percentage of offensive or defensive snaps over his entire first three years.

In Holmes’ case, as he is a fourth-round draft pick, that percentage is 35 percent; hence his base salary rises to the Right of First Refusal (ROFR) Restricted Free Agent (RFA) tender, $2.743 million.

Johnie Cooks, who won a Super Bowl with the Giants in 1990, died Thursday at 64, his alma mater Mississippi State announced.

Cooks, a member of the Mississippi State football Ring of Honor, was the second pick in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts. He earned all-rookie honors and played 10 seasons in the NFL, helping the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXV.

Cooks played in 14 games with the Giants in 1990, starting six. He had one sack. He was released by the Giants in 1991 and signed with the Cleveland Browns, but nagging injuries caused Cooks to retire after he played just two games with the Browns.

