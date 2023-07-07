Giants lose assistant special teams coach Dr. Anthony Blevins to the XFL

The New York Giants are losing their assistant special teams coach, Dr. Anthony Blevins, to the XFL.

Blevins was announced on Friday as the new head coach for the Las Vegas Vipers.

“Following a nationwide search, we are proud to introduce Anthony Blevins as the head coach of the Vipers,” said XFL President Russ Brandon. “Our players will have an incredible opportunity to learn from a coach with NFL and NCAA experience, and we look forward to seeing his impact on the field and in the locker room.”

Dr. Blevins, who got his doctorate in Instructional Systems and Workforce Development from Mississippi State in 2015 while an assistant on Bruce Arians staff with the Cardinals, joined the Giants under Pat Shurmur in 2018. He would spend the next five years as a coach for the Giants, from 2018 until the summer of 2023.

In 2020 he was named assistant defensive backs coach, and in 2021 he moved back to the special teams, as well as adding “assistant linebackers coach” to his resume.

“I’m honored to be named head coach of the Vipers,” said Blevins. “I watched the XFL last season, and I was incredibly impressed by the action on the field and the coaching on the sidelines. I’m looking forward to taking the next step in my career, and this a great opportunity to share my knowledge and experience while getting the most out of players on the field for the fans in the stands and watching at home.”

Former Giants Director of College Scouting and VP of Player Development Marc Ross, who is now the Executive VP of Football Operations for the Vipers, said “Anthony’s talent and potential were evident throughout the interview process and in speaking with some coaches, staff and former players from the New York Giants, it was clear that he knows how to connect with players and staff.”

Dr. Blevins career has come full circle in a way. He played for the Birmingham Thunderbolts in the Original XFL back in 2001.