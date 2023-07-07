 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Clock ticking for Saquon Barkley, Giants

What’s in this episode of the show?

By Ed Valentine
There are now only 10 days remaining for the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley to work out a long-term contract prior to the July 17 deadline.

Ed discusses the latest information and offers his thoughts on the situation as the deadline approaches in this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

