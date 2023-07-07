Giants news, 7/7: Darius Slayton, Daniel Jones, salary cap, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
New York Giants’ three-year salary cap health ranked 10th by PFF
Rivka Boord looks at how Pro Football Focus came to this encouraging conclusion.
Other Giant observations
Giants' Darius Slayton rejects idea he’s not legit No. 1 receiver | New York Post
“I believe in myself. I believe in my ability. I believe in the work I put in the offseason,” Slayton said. “Whether we add 10 guys, whether we add all of you guys, I believe I’ll find my way on the field.”
He also explained that the notion of the team not having a No. 1 option doesn’t bother him “because everybody doesn’t know what I know. Everybody is not in the Giants’ building. At the end of the day, you can only judge based on what you see from afar.”
Eagles are kings of the NFC East. Can anyone knock them off their perch? | FOX Sports
FOX Sports Ralph Vacchiano says “not great” for the New York Giants.
They got a lot of breaks last season and pulled out a lot of games in the fourth quarter to squeak into the playoffs. They’d need to do all that and more to do it again. And they’d need a big jump from that passing offense that probably still has the fourth-best collection of weapons in the league. It would also help if both the Eagles and Cowboys faltered, but it all seems like a little too much to ask. A down-to-the-wire race for another wild-card berth seems more realistic.
Greg Cosell breaks down the Giants pass game development, Daniel Jones, and how they’ll match up vs. Eagles this year
️ NEW @InsideBirds POD ️— Inside The Birds (@InsideBirds) July 6, 2023
NFC East Pre, Part 2: Have #Giants Narrowed Gap Between #Eagles?@gregcosell rejoins @caplannfl and @GeoffPMosher to take a deep dive into Big Blue.
Pass Game Development
Stacked D-Line
Deonte Banks System Fit
https://t.co/HkcsbvRpcu pic.twitter.com/75r7uMEvtu
Former Head Coach Throws Major Shade At Giants’ Daniel Jones | NFLAnalysis.net
Former NFL head coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards is a Jones doubter.
“When you think about this offense, they were last in the National Football League in passing with explosive plays,” Edwards said about Big Blue during an on-air segment. “So when you think about the Giants, trying to defend the Giants offense, the first thing you say is this: Stop the runner. If we can stop the runner, we can beat the Giants; make the quarterback throw the ball.”
Daniel Jones initially asked for $47 million per year | Pro Football Talk
After Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hired new representation in February, they reportedly asked for $47 million per year. Jones ended up at $40 million annually, which puts him in a three-year tie for ninths among all quarterbacks, and it’s currently $12 million per year below the highest-paid quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
The other reality for Jones is that his deal is basically a three-year, $37.5 million deal, given that the fourth year pays out $47.5 million. That’s basically a team-held option that will be exercised only if the Giants believe $47.5 million is a good deal.
Wide receivers primed for bigger roles in 2023: Garrett Wilson, Treylon Burks and more | PFF
The New York Giants' receiving corps was a mess last season, highlighted by the demise of Kenny Golladay on the field over the year. Isaiah Hodgins, however, did emerge as the season wore on after coming over from Buffalo.
Hodgins ended up earning the best PFF grade on the team and didn’t drop any of his 45 targets. Passes targeting him earned a 123.3 passer rating, the best on the team, and his four touchdowns tied for the lead among Giants wideouts. Hodgins may never be an elite receiver, but his performance last season earned him more looks in 2023 and there is little reason why doubling his output this season isn’t a realistic aim for him.
Offensive X-factors for all 32 NFL teams | CBSSports.com
New York Giants: TE Darren Waller
That the Giants were able to craft even a remotely efficient offense last season with their paucity of passing-game weapons was a pretty incredible feat accomplished by Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka. Being able to do it again was going to be extremely difficult, so they at least tried to make moderate upgrades to the skill-position corps. Waller was the biggest swing among the group as he's only two years removed from having gone 90-1145-3 and 107-1196-9 in back-to-back seasons. He's only played 20 of 34 games over the past two years, though, and combined for 83 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns during that time. And he'll turn 31 years old early in the season. How much is left in the tank will determine whether he can be a true alpha passing option for Daniel Jones, which the Giants probably need him to be.
Parris Campbell talks about his ‘new beginnings’ with the Giants | New York Daily News
“Matt Ryan, to me, he helped me get back to a point in my career where I could say, ‘Alright, I can go out here and play,’” Campbell said. “He boosted my confidence all last year. He stuck by me. He believed in me...Going through all the injuries, he was a solid foundation, he was a rock for me. I was able to go in the huddle and be like, ‘When No. 2 is in the huddle, he’s got my back. So I gotta go out there and play for him.’”
Giants’ second-year tackle needs to step up for team’s success | NJ.com
The Giants tackle struggled in his rookie season. Tasked with protecting Daniel Jones in his rookie season, the 6-foot-7, 350-pound lineman allowed defenses to rush the quarterback. Last season, he allowed 37 pressures and 10 quarterback hits. Fortunately, the Giants weren’t focusing their attention on the long game, otherwise, the season wouldn’t have been such a success.
23 Questions in 23 Days: Sleeper player to watch | Giants.com
Prior to his injury, Collin Johnson was having a productive training camp and even showed some flashes in 2021, his first season with the Giants. At 6-6, Johnson offers the receiving corps size and athleticism that could help the former the Jacksonville Jaguars way to carve out a roster spot.
Kadarius Toney Trade Details: Revisiting Winners and Losers | ProFootballNetwork.com
Toney himself is a winner. He ends up on a roster without a ton of competition in front of him, with the best quarterback in the NFL throwing to him. On top of that, Toney got a ring and some great moments in the NFL’s biggest game, so it’s not hard to make the case for him.
The Giants flipped Toney in exchange for a premier tight end, assuming he’s healthy. It’s not a given that Waller will produce a 1,000-yard season, but we know he’s capable of it and that the odds of him producing a high-level season are higher than for Toney. That’s a definitive win for New York.
Saquon Barkley’s negotiation with Giants could’ve gone differently | Sports Illustrated
SI.com’s Connor Orr offers that dragging out talks over months to maximize every dollar isn’t the best possible way to run a franchise.
NFL’s All-Time Greatest Left Tackles, By the Numbers | The 33rd Team
No. 79: Rosey Brown. Brown was the New York Giants’ left tackle from 1953-65. He was named to the NFL 75th Anniversary and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams. He was a six-time First-Team All-Pro (1956-59, 1961, 1962), nine-time Pro Bowler and part of an NFL championship team in 1956. Brown was the best of his era. According to the Hall of Fame, he’s only the second man to be elected on the merits of his offensive line play alone.
