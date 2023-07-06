Giants news, 7/6: Daniel Jones, Jalin Hyatt, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess who will be Julian Love’s replacement. Jason Pinnock, who was a suitable backup for McKinney last year, could be one of the top options as training camp opens.

The position battle could go one of a few ways, and it’s possible the Giants will be trying out different starters even once the regular season begins, including Nick McCloud, Bobby McCain and Dane Belton.

At a minimum, Pinnock’s year of experience with Martindale and ability on special teams should allow him to find some sort of role on the 2023 Giants. He’s one of the more versatile players on the roster and will have value as as rotational piece even if he’s not a starter.

Other Giant observations

As a rookie, outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux started 14 games and finished with four sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five passes defensed, and 49 total tackles (33 solo). However, when you look closely at his numbers, you can see that it was a tale of two seasons for the rookie. After suffering a knee injury during the second preseason game, Thibodeaux missed the first two weeks of the regular season. Even when he returned, the 6-foot-5, 258-pound pass rusher needed some time to really get going. Thibodeaux picked up just one sack in his first nine games but flourished towards the end of the season with three in the final five contests.

Will the Giants' Gamble on Daniel Jones Pay Off?

Will it pay off? Unlikely. (Jones) hasn't been consistently reliable for much of his career and his situation is clouded by the fact he's unhappy with his status as a franchise tag recipient. But beyond that, I just haven't seen enough from Jones to indicate he will suddenly excel for the first time in his career at age 26. Jones might have a decent career as a borderline starter, but he isn't going to become the kind of quarterback who can carry a team to the Super Bowl. Answer: No

Jones took a massive leap forward last season with good coaching — I don’t understand the idea he’s going to be worse in a second year with Brian Daboll coaching him up after the poo-poo platter New York gave him before.

Saquon Barkley working with Deebo Sanders

Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network recently ranked the NFL’s 11 fastest players that included rookie third-round pick, Jalin Hyatt.

Jalin Hyatt ran the most disappointing 4.40 in the history of the NFL Combine. Because anybody who watched Hyatt play knew he was capable of much, much more. College wide receivers run past safeties and cornerbacks all the time. There are silly coverage gaffes in every game that make it look like a DB is in quicksand. But Hyatt did that to Alabama, and while there were some issues in coverage, his dominance was athletic in nature. He simply has another gear over anyone else he’s shared the field with.

Giants uniforms are a top 10, according to the 33rd Team

Ranking NFL uniforms from best to worst, via AI



Did it get it right? pic.twitter.com/ke4DMoaaL1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 4, 2023

Before the offseason started, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan offered a blueprint for moves that GM Joe Schoen to take strides toward being a contender without skipping any steps in the process. Duggan goes back to see what moves were made and some that are still unresolved.

