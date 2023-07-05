 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants news, 7/5: Is Darius Slayton NFL’s most underrated wide receiver?

New York Giants news for Wednesday

By Ed Valentine
Good morning, New York Giants fans! We hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July!

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

6 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2023

From a Giants’ perspective, edge defender Trey Flowers is the name that jumps out. Some of you might also be interested in guard Dalton Risner.

Ranking Most Underrated WRs in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season

Is Darius Slayton of the Giants the NFL’s most underrated wide receiver? I would disagree, but he is No. 1 on Bleacher Report’s list.

