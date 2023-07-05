Giants news, 7/5: Is Darius Slayton NFL’s most underrated wide receiver?

Good morning, New York Giants fans! We hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July!

From Big Blue View

The @Giants ‘ John Mara sent John Sterling a helmet for his birthday to keep him safe from future foul balls in the booth. pic.twitter.com/tVDXsKHrym — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 4, 2023

Other Giant observations

From a Giants’ perspective, edge defender Trey Flowers is the name that jumps out. Some of you might also be interested in guard Dalton Risner.

Is Darius Slayton of the Giants the NFL’s most underrated wide receiver? I would disagree, but he is No. 1 on Bleacher Report’s list.

Ranking NFL uniforms from best to worst, via AI



Did it get it right? pic.twitter.com/ke4DMoaaL1 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 4, 2023

BBV mailbag

BBV podcast

BBV YouTube

