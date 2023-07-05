Giants news, 7/5: Is Darius Slayton NFL’s most underrated wide receiver?

Good morning, New York Giants fans! We hope you had a fun and safe Fourth of July!
From Big Blue View
- WR Kalil Pimpleton faces uphill battle to make New York Giants roster
- Tyre Phillips is the frontrunner to be Giants’ swing tackle
- The Giants’ good problem of two good tight ends
- Doing it his way: Giants’ defensive line coach Andre Patterson has found success with unique style
The @Giants ‘ John Mara sent John Sterling a helmet for his birthday to keep him safe from future foul balls in the booth. pic.twitter.com/tVDXsKHrym— Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 4, 2023
Other Giant observations
6 Bargain-Bin NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2023
From a Giants’ perspective, edge defender Trey Flowers is the name that jumps out. Some of you might also be interested in guard Dalton Risner.
Ranking Most Underrated WRs in NFL Ahead of 2023 Season
Is Darius Slayton of the Giants the NFL’s most underrated wide receiver? I would disagree, but he is No. 1 on Bleacher Report’s list.
Ranking NFL uniforms from best to worst, via AI— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 4, 2023
Did it get it right? pic.twitter.com/ke4DMoaaL1
BBV mailbag
Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.
BBV podcast
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page
BBV YouTube
You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Loading comments...