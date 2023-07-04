Tyre Phillips is the frontrunner to be Giants’ swing tackle

The New York Giants hope their starting offensive tackles — Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas — rarely leave the field during the 2023season. However, there are a slew of promising, if unproven, options for the team to carry as depth pieces on the offensive line.

Tyre Phillips was the first option at tackle when Neal was injured last year. Can he hang onto his role as the Giants’ swing tackle for another season?

By the numbers

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 330

Age: 26

Position: Offensive tackle

Experience: 4

Contract: Year 4 of four-year, $4.127 million rookie deal | 2023 cap hit: $1.01 million

Career to date

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Phillips in the third round of the 2020 draft, with scouting reports indicating he was more of a developmental prospect with high upside. He had just one year of starting experience as a left tackle at East Mississippi Community College.

Phillips was a starter Week 1 as a rookie. However, injuries to the Ravens’ offensive line meant the team was forced to use him at right tackle and at both guard spots during his two years with the team, rather than allow him to get comfortable at a single position. He struggled with footwork as a tackle but looked strong as a guard.

With his assignment constantly changing, Phillips never developed any consistency or reached his potential. Baltimore ended up releasing him ahead of the 2022 season after failing to find a trade partner. The Giants claimed him off waivers in September.

Phillips started four games at right tackle midway through the season when Evan Neal was injured, and one at left tackle in Week 18 with the Giants resting their starters. He appeared in six other games as well. He allowed three sacks and earned a 50.5 PFF grade in that limited sample size — higher than Neal (though Neal saw more playing time) and adequate for a backup.

2023 outlook

Phillips is expected to be a backup tackle. While he’s not exactly a “lock” to make the 53-man roster, his upside should give him the best chance among the linemen who are not projected starters or Joe Schoen draft picks. His main competition will be Matt Peart, another 2020 third-rounder who has yet to live up to expectations.

Phillips’ impressive length and size but limited athleticism seem to make him more suited to the guard position, but he has been a tackle since coming to the Giants last season. It’s possible the Giants could enter Week 1 with Phillips as their only true backup tackle.