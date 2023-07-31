Injury news: Backup center J.C. Hassenauer to have triceps surgery

New York Giants backup center J.C. Hassenauer will undergo surgery to repair a triceps injury suffered during Monday’s practice, per head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll broke the to reporters during his remarks before Tuesday’s practice, adding that Hassenauer will likely be out “long term”. That, unfortunately, infers that he is likely headed to season-ending injured reserve.

The Giants signed Hassenauer as a free agent in April after he spent the previous four years as a reserve lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played well in limited reps with the Steelers’ offense as a reserve center and guard, but was primarily a depth piece for Pittsburgh.

The injury to Hassenauer presents a potential problem for the Giants. He is the only other natural center on the roster besides rookie (and presumptive starter) John Michael Schmitz, and was expected to be Schmitz’s primary backup. Guards Ben Bredeson and Shane Lemieux have experience at center, but neither has much experience there or is a natural center. While the injury likely improves the chances for players like Lemieux who are fighting for a roster spot, it likely complicates things for the Giants over the coming days and weeks.

We’ll bring you more news from camp as we get it, and be sure to follow along for live updates from camp.