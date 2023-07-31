Giants news, 7/31: Kayvon Thibodeaux disgusted by 2022 film, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

The Kayvon Thibodeaux horror show

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux does not like to watch film of his 2022 rookie season.

“Last year’s film kind of disgusts me a little bit when I look at myself,” he said on Sunday. “I get a little cringe feeling.”

Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had an OK rookie season with four sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 14 games, but it was hardly a dominant one.

“I didn’t reach the goals that I wanted to reach last year, but we did well as a team,” Thibodeaux said. “I gave myself a platform to continue to grow, and in the offseason, I put that work in, and now we’re here continuing sharpening iron. I’m excited for what’s to come as far as the growth of my game.

“Last year I had so many goals and I had so many numbers and statistics on what I wanted to be. I just want to be great. I want to help my team win. I want to be a guy who can make plays and make the plays when they count. I’m not really too fixated on numbers, I’m just fixated on really having an impact every game and being available every game.”

From Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

How Giants LB Bobby Okereke's Growth as a Leader Took Shape | Sports Illustrated

Okereke took advantage of some unique opportunities as a youth.

Diving inside Andrew Thomas’ contract with Giants to reveal why extension is a win-win - The Athletic

Giants have all the pieces assembled for a sustainable core

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio