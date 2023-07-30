Giants roster moves: WRs Sterling Shepard, Jamison Crowder activated from PUP list

The New York Giants are activating wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Jamison Crowder from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, head coach Brian Daboll told media on Sunday morning.

Defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (car accident/concussion) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (quad) are also returning to practice on Sunday.

Shepard, 30, is the longest-tenured Giant. He is trying to come back after suffering season-ending leg injuries the past two seasons. Shepard played in only seven games in 2021 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He played in only three games last season before tearing an ACL.

Shepard is eighth on the franchise’s all-time receiving list with 362 catches. With a productive season, he could move all the way to No. 3 on the list.

The top seven are:

Amani Toomer, 668

Tiki Barber, 586

Joe Morrison, 395

Odell Beckham Jr., 390

Jeremy Shockey, 371

Ike Hilliard, 368

Frank Gifford, 367

Crowder, entering his ninth NFL season, is being activated off the Non-Football Injury list. Crowder, who has 415 catches over eight NFL seasons, is trying to earn a job as a reserve receiver and return man.

Nunez-Roches, entering his ninth season, was signed to provide defensive line depth. He has not practiced since being involved in a car accident on Tuesday, the day before training camp began.

Beasley did not practice Friday after being kicked in the quad during Thursday’s practice.