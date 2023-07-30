 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Giants training camp Day 3: Live updates

Your open thread for all the updates from Sunday’s Giants’ practice

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new

Practice updates

Darren Waller dominates first-round pick Deonte Banks.

More good work from rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

Sterling Shepard schools undrafted cornerback Gemon Green.

More good injury news.

Shep’s back!

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will practice Sunday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last season.

The New York Giants return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice field for Day 4 of training camp on Sunday morning. The Giants had their day of rest on Saturday, and begin their next three-day block of practices at 10 a.m. ET.

Festivities begin with coach Brian Daboll sparring with media at 9:30. Big Blue View will not be at today’s workout.

More coverage

Tracker

We know the embedded Twitter (or ‘X’ stream) no longer works. Thanks, Elon Musk! Just CLICK HERE to follow along using the Big Blue View New York Giants list.

Big Blue View on social media

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...