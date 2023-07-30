Giants training camp Day 3: Live updates

Practice updates

Position battles update. Starters during the fourth camp practice:



• C: Schmitz



• LG: Phillips



• ILB2: Beavers



• Slot CB: Flott



• S: Pinnock — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2023

Darren Waller dominates first-round pick Deonte Banks.

One of the most dominant 1 on 1 reps Ive ever seen #giants https://t.co/sg8q3ScbU2 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 30, 2023

More good work from rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

okay Hyatt pic.twitter.com/WQ5YKKLgZx — New York Giants (@Giants) July 30, 2023

Jalin Hyatt with a long TD grab that was beautiful every step of the way: Route sprung him open on a deep over, Tyrod threw a perfect ball and no one was catching Hyatt. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2023

Sterling Shepard schools undrafted cornerback Gemon Green.

More good injury news.

A’Shawn Robinson doing DL drills. Seems like progress toward getting activated off PUP pic.twitter.com/HSdyqiAexg — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2023

Shep’s back!

Daboll said WR Cole Beasley and S Gervarrius Owens will be back practicing today. DL Rakeem Nubez-Roches (concussion) is out here in a non-contact jersey.



Daboll said TE Ryan Jones (knee) is getting the day off. OLB Jihad Ward will have another light day. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 30, 2023

WR Jamison Crowder also being activated off NFI. His first practice as well.



DT Rakeem Nunes-Roches and WR Cole Beasley return to practice. https://t.co/kdPNyJy2OE — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 30, 2023

Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will practice Sunday for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last season.

The New York Giants return to the Quest Diagnostics Training Center practice field for Day 4 of training camp on Sunday morning. The Giants had their day of rest on Saturday, and begin their next three-day block of practices at 10 a.m. ET.

Festivities begin with coach Brian Daboll sparring with media at 9:30. Big Blue View will not be at today’s workout.

