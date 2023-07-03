Giants news, 7/3: Edge defender preview, Saquon Barkley update, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
From Big Blue View
Oruwariye seeking depth spot after rough 2022 season with Detroit Lions.
Nick Falato says this group should be better, even though the players are the same.
Okereke is the best linebacker the Giants have had in some time.
As usual, we answer questions from Giants fans.
Other Giant observations
Saquon Barkley Rumors: 'Some Level of Optimism' Giants, RB Will Agree to Contract | Bleacher Report
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler provided the following update on SportsCenter, which really doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know:
“I just checked in on this and I was told there’s no hard-and-fast update right now, but there is at least some level of optimism that these sides can come to an agreement at some point,” Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. “They’ve been talking throughout the offseason. Giants ownership values Barkley; he’s considered a centerpiece-type player for them. But Barkley wants a stronger contract structure, most likely stronger guarantees in how that contract is structured. So, Giants have to find a sweet spot there.
“This could go right up until that July 17 deadline. Keep in mind, when the Giants were deciding whether to franchise tag Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley earlier this offseason, they took it up to like the final five minutes before getting a deal done with Jones at the deadline. Could be a similar situation.”
Dexter Lawrence to Nick Bosa: The NFL’s best rushers from every gap
Giants’ Lawrence consider the best 0 or 1 tech.
Giants hope unsung additions in free agency can be key help
“Just looking for competition every day,’’ assistant general manager Brandon Brown said recently. “I think the biggest thing when you look at the 90-man roster from last year to this year is improving the depth. We don’t want anybody to be comfortable.
“Every day we wanted to make sure, hey, everyone has to earn their check. I think at whatever level you are on the roster.
Twenty Questions About the New York Giants | Sports Illustrated
Pat Traina offers some thoughts.
