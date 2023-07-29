Giants roster moves: DT Vernon Butler placed on IR

The New York Giants made a pair of roster moves on Saturday. They moved defensive tackle Vernon Butler from the Reserve/Did Not Report list to Injured Reserve, and waived edge defender Elerson Smith with an injury settlement.

Butler, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound seven-year NFL veteran played in one game for the Giants last season, recording four tackles. He spent most of the season the team’s practice squad after being signed in November.

A first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016, Butler played four years in Carolina and two with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Giants.

Butler was never reported as injured once training camp began. Asked about Butler on Thursday, head coach Brian Daboll said only that he and the Giants were “working through some things.”

Smith, a 2021 fourth-round pick who was never able to stay healthy with the Giants, reverted to the Giants’ injured reserve list after going unclaimed when the Giants waived him this week. The injury settlement makes him a free agent eligible to sign with any team.