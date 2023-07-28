Giants training camp Day 3: Live updates

Evan Neal was the first of three Giants to meet the media via Zoom on Friday. Here are a couple of highlights:

Evan Neal says he feels like he is in better shape this year and "a lot healthier" than he was as a rookie. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 28, 2023

Evan Neal: "Last year was last year," and he won't make any excuses about his play. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 28, 2023

Evan Neal said he weighs 345. Thinks he lost 10-15 pounds. Hired a chef and was "a lot more conscious" about his diet. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 28, 2023

Evan Neal also said he feels he put on more muscle this offseason. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) July 28, 2023

The New York Giants will hold an evening practice on Friday from 5-7 p.m., their third workout of 2023 training camp. Follow along with Big Blue View to find out what happens.

Select players (which ones is unknown right now) will be available to media via Zoom early in the afternoon. Coach Brian Daboll will speak to media at 4:30 p.m.

More coverage

Tracker

If the stream below does not update, CLICK HERE to follow along.

Big Blue View on social media

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube