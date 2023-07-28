Giants news, 7/28: Day 2 camp recap, Barkley speaks, Coughlin closer to Canton, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Training camp, Day 2

Here are all of the Big Blue View headlines from the second day of training camp.

Other Giant observations

Former Giants coach Tom Coughlin moved another step closer to potential enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The two-time Super Bowl winner was announced today as one of the 12 semifinalists in the Coach/Contributor category for consideration for the Class of 2024. Dan Reeves, another former Giants coach, is also among the final 12.

Slayton on the ability of the wide receiver room

Darius Slayton on the new additions to the offense



Watch: https://t.co/lIMdzp120p pic.twitter.com/RdIxTohcLP — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) July 27, 2023

The Giants offered Beasley a spot on the practice squad last year, where he could get acclimated to the game after missing an entire offseason program, plus training camp. The plan, if things worked out, would then have been for Beasley to earn his way to the active roster and ultimately become someone Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka could count on within an injury-depleted receiving group.

“If I could do it again, I’d have come here when I had the chance last year,” Beasley said. “It was a tough transition for me last year. I was one foot in, one foot out. Am I retiring, am I not? Last year didn’t work out the way I thought it would.”

The Giants introduced some funky personnel packages. On one play, there were two tight ends and three wide receivers on the field with no running backs. Waller and fellow tight end Daniel Bellinger motioned into the backfield before the snap, and Jones eventually hit Bellinger with a check-down over the middle.

Zyon Gilbert, however, made the play of the day. On an island, the cornerback tipped a pass to himself and secured an interception with one had as he fell backward. Gilbert spent time on and off the practice squad and active roster as an undrafted rookie from Florida Atlantic last season, appearing in three games with one start.

After the Giants spent the first day exclusively in the red zone, Daboll moved them farther back on Thursday, leading to some big gains from the promising connection of Jones to tight end Darren Waller. Johnson was also a frequent target during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods in addition to 1-on-1 work.

While the Giants may not view Barkley as a true franchise building block—and it's fair to debate whether Daniel Jones has yet earned that honor—New York does have a foundational player in defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The 25-year-old has been spectacular in three of his four seasons, notching at least 50 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures in each of his last three campaigns. He's the anchor of the New York defense and finally broke through with a playoff nod in 2022. His high level of production—and further accolades—could continue for the next decade.

It is not very common to see a non-quarterback first-round pick receive an extension after three seasons, because teams have the fifth-year option at their disposal and maintain two years of contract control. The Giants were very smart to be proactive and get this deal done as soon as possible. Locking in a blue-chip left tackle for seven years total is the best kind of business you can do in this league.

New York was 8-2 when Barkley rushed for 70-plus yards last season and 7-2 when he had 100-plus scrimmage yards. The Giants were 0-3 when Barkley rushed for less than 50 yards last season, proving the offense went through him. Barkley is already the MVP of the Giants. They win games when he’s on the field.

Giants’ Saquon Barkley might have saved fan’s relationship

Can Saquon Barkley help them run it back



@Giantspic.twitter.com/cULWn3ZQk3 — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) July 27, 2023

“He could’ve torn that whole thing down to the studs, brought in his guys and not looked back,” one NFL personnel executive told NorthJersey.com recently when asked about Schoen’s approach with the Giants’ rebuild. “What Joe did is commit to the evaluation of everything, changing what needed to be changed and trusting his vision for how this was going to get turned around. You see what’s happened, it’s obvious he came in with swagger, but no ego.”

With the signing of tackle Andrew Thomas before the Giants’ first training-camp workout Wednesday in East Rutherford, general manager Joe Schoen has negotiated six long-term deals worth a total of $411.5 million since the end of last season.

Those half-dozen contracts went to Thomas (five years, $117.5 million), nose tackle Dexter Lawrence (four years, $90 million), quarterback Daniel Jones (four years, $160 million), linebacker Bobby Okereke (four years, $40 million), wide receiver Darius Slayton (two years, $12 million) and defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (three years, $12 million). They include nearly $230 million in guaranteed money.

After the nine-figure extensions secured since last season ended by quarterback Daniel Jones, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle Andrew Thomas, logic dictates that McKinney is the next young player in line to get paid big bucks.

“I’m not going to try to do anything extra,” McKinney said after Wednesday’s first practice of training camp. “We have a sign that says ‘We is greater than me,’ so I’m not too much worried about my situation. I’m just worried about being able to make this team better. That’s always been my focus.”

Just not for the 26-year-old Barkley. Spending big money on him — or any running back, really — isn't the kind of long-term investment this front office wants to make. And no matter what they say, no matter how much they insist they wanted to get a deal done with him, it's hard to imagine that next offseason — when he's a year older and has taken a few hundred more hits — that their philosophy on running backs Is going to change.

NFL contract expert Joel Corry weighs in on running back Josh Jacobs negotiations and Saquon Barkley deal as Las Vegas Raiders waits for their running back to report to training camp

