Roster moves: Giants sign XFL DT Kevin Atkins

The New York Giants have signed defensive tackle Kevin Atkins. The team made the move to add Atkins on Wednesday evening to fill out a defensive front that has been depleted by injury.

Atkins was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Fresno State by the Sam Francisco 49ers following the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent 2022 with the 49ers before being drafted by the St. Louis Battlehawks in their 2022 November Draft.

Atkins had 141 tackles and 16.5 sacks for Fresno State and 14 tackles and 1.0 sack for the Battlehawks.

Atkins is the fourth front 7 player Giants have added since June. They desperately need the depth, as team opened with A'Shawn Robinson (meniscus) and D.J. Davidson (ACL) on the PUP list, Vernon Butler not reporting, Elerson Smith waived with an injury designation, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches in the concussion protocol following a car accident on Tuesday night.