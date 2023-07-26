Andrew Thomas signs 5-year deal with New York Giants

The New York Giants continued taking care of their own on Wednesday, announcing that fourth-year left tackle Andrew Thomas has signed a contract extension.

Per multiple reports, Thomas’ deal is for five years and $117.5 million, with $67 million guaranteed. The $67 million guaranteed is the most ever for OL in NFL history, breaking Ronnie Stanley’s previous record at $64 million.

The focus recently has been on running back Saquon Barkley, who signed an amended franchise tag on Tuesday.

The Giants also signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million deal with $81 million fully guaranteed and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to a four-year, $90 million deal with $46.5 million fully guaranteed this offseason.

Earlier this offseason, the Giants had picked up Thomas’s fifth-year option.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Thomas was the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was named a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

GM Joe Schoen had expressed a preference for signing his own players if possible, and with Jones, Lawrence, Thomas — and Barkley if he returns in 2024 — the Giants formed a home grown nucleus.

Between Jones, Thomas, Lawrence and Barkley, the Giants have given out $283.6 million in guaranteed money this offseason.

The Giants, of course, are coming off a season during which they reached the playoffs for the first time since 2016.