2023 Giants training camp Day 1: Live updates

The New York Giants kick off their 2023 training camp today on Wednesday. It’s been a long, hot summer waiting for the Giants to get back on the field. Now the team will really begin to take shape and get down to the real work of getting ready for the 2023 season.

The Giants will hold their first practice at 10 a.m., and you can follow along here for all the news and updates as the team takes the field.

Barkley’s back in the fold

The big headline heading into camp was the surprise one-year deal reached between the Giants and Saquon Barkley on the eve of training camp. Barkley’s contract situation hung over the Giants’ organization since they gave him the franchise tag back in March. The two sides were unable to bridge the final gap and come to a long-term agreement.

The Giants’ addition of performance-based incentives averted Barkley’s threatened holdout and the potential distraction it could have caused.

A crowded PUP list

The other pressing story at the start of camp is how many Giants won’t be on the field. The Giants announced that eight players would miss the start of training camp. Six were placed on the PUP list, on on the Non-Football Injury list, and one player did not report.

PUP list

WR Sterling Shepard (ACL)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (ACL)

OG Markus McKethan (ACL)

DL A’Shawn Robinson (meniscus)

DL D.J. Davidson (ACL)

CB Aaron Robinson (ACL/MCL)

NFI

Jameson Crowder (calf)

Reserve/Did Not Report

Vernon Butler (undisclosed)

New additions on the field

Practices will ramp up over the next few days before pads go on, but today is our first glimpse at how the Giants coaching staff plan to use the new additions to the roster made over the off-season. We’ll start to see how tight end Darren Waller, wide receiver Parris Campbell, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt are deployed on offense, as well as linebacker Bobby Okereke and cornerback Deonte Banks on defense.

