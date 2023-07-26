Giants news, 7/26: Saquon Barkley signs, PUP list, camp opens, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

As the Giants hit the field for the first time in training camp, BBV's Ed Valentine projects what the 53 man roster will look like against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 10.

Instead of focusing on which players are on the squad, two numbers stand out from Valentine's forecast: the Giants will open with seven wide receivers and equal number (five) of players in each defensive positional room.

The most notable name to not make the team? CB Darnay Holmes.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

B/R has the Giants having the third best coaching staff in the league.

Brian Daboll may be new to head coaching, but he’s already proving to be one of the best in the business at performing the role. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka revitalized the 2019 No. 6 overall pick’s career, resulting in Jones earning a massive four-year, $160 contract extension in free agency. One of the more underrated personnel moves of the 2022 offseason was New York’s tapping of Wink Martindale to take over the defensive coordinator job. Martindale helped improve New York from the No. 23 defense in 2021 to No. 18 in 2022, a promising showing with plenty of room to improve this coming season.

The field is set for today’s first practice

Training camp week pic.twitter.com/NJHaL2lOEw — New York Giants (@Giants) July 24, 2023

After being one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league, Daniel Jones turned the ball over just eight times in 2022. However, he was 15th in the league in passing yards and threw just 15 touchdowns. He also only threw the ball more than 20 yards downfield 26 times all season which ranked 34th in the NFL, per PFF. So while it was great that he protected the ball, it goes to show why teams like Buffalo and Kansas City are willing to live with a few extra interceptions because their quarterbacks are going to make a handful of ridiculous throws each week that keep them in games, or just outright win games all together.

Jones’ interception percentage of 1.1 (five interceptions in 472 attempts) was the lowest in the league. The Giants should be able to afford a few more interceptions in exchange for a significant rise in touchdowns.

Jones’ average depth of target last season was 6.42 yards; only Matt Ryan with the Colts threw shorter passes more frequently. Jones threw passes within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage 75.6 percent of the time; only Ryan and Matthew Stafford of the Rams were higher.

Fist bumps all around as the Giants players arrive at camp

Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2023. At No. 9 was third round pick Jaylin Wyatt

According to Pro Football Focus, Daniel Jones was next to last in average depth of passing targets last season, but that should change with Jaylin Hyatt on the field. The third-round pick brings premium deep speed and home-run ability to the Giants’ offense, and he’ll almost certainly have some eye-catching games as a rookie. However, he’s unlikely to be a high- or even mid-volume option, so that’s why he’s considered a bit of a long shot for the OROY award.

The Post's Mark Vaccaro writes the biggest benefit from the Giants and their star running back reaching a deal.

If there is any lingering, sedimentary resentment or anger for the way these contract negotiations with the Giants went ..those things will remain buried deep inside Barkley, and will never be seen publicly. That’s who Barkley has always been. That’s who he is. Barkley’s immediate presence at training camp means that one potential daily distraction — his absence — is off the table as the Giants begin to prepare for their season opener against the Cowboys Sept. 10. It means that the program Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll have put in place will be allowed to sail smoothly, from Day 1, without the perpetual cloud of Barkley’s status hovering above everything.

A federal judge said Tuesday that she’s not changing her decision to let NFL coach Brian Flores put the league and three of its teams on trial over his claims that he and other Black coaches face discrimination.

Judge Valerie Caproni ruled that claims by two coaches who joined the lawsuit after it was filed early last year must proceed to arbitration, while Flores can proceed to trial with his claims against the league and the Denver Broncos, New York Giants and Houston Texans.

Around the league

Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney undergoes knee surgery, status for Week 1 in doubt | NFL.com

Zack Martin not currently at Cowboys’ camp; Jerry Jones ‘urgent’ to win Super Bowl with current group | NFL.com

Trevon Diggs agrees to five-year extension with Cowboys | Pro Football Talk

Eagles training camp preview: Can Philly avoid Super Bowl hangover? | FOX Sports

NFL PUP List (Updated 2023): Breece Hall, J.K. Dobbins, Rashan Gary on Injured List | ProFootballNetwork.com

Saints bring back Jimmy Graham on one-year deal | Pro Football Talk

49ers say Brock Purdy (elbow) cleared; Nick Bosa not expected to practice before new contract | NFL.com

Josh Jacobs doesn't report to camp; Raiders respect his stance | ESPN.com

Saints expect Michael Thomas to fully participate in practice | Pro Football Talk

Josh McDaniels: Jimmy Garoppolo has no restrictions for training camp | Pro Football Talk

CB Jack Jones to begin training camp with Patriots amid legal situation | The Athletic

Danielle Hunter opts against holdout, reports to Vikings camp | ESPN.com

NFL training camp: 10 top storylines, including Chiefs’ challenge and pressure on Patriots | The Athletic

PFF50: 10 players who just missed out | PFF

RBs should stop complaining and listen to what NFL is saying: You’re not that valuable | YahooSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio