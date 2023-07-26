‘Things I think’ about Saquon Barkley, New York Giants training camp

New York Giants training camp opens Wednesday. With that in mind, here are some ‘things I think’ about camp and the Giants’ 2023 season to come.

Saquon Barkley deal big win for Joe Schoen

With Saquon Barkley signing his franchise tag, everyone involved can claim a win in some way. I think, though, the biggest winner in all of this is Giants general manager Joe Schoen.

Think of all of the things Schoen got in this situation.

First of all, Schoen got Barkley to sign and report to training camp on time, avoiding a holdout that likely would have been a massive distraction.

He got Barkley at his price. Schoen was reportedly willing to go to $11 million in average annual value on a multi-year deal right before the July 17 franchise tag deadline. Barkley ended up signing the tag with individual and team-oriented incentives reported to be worth an additional $1 million. So, Schoen gets Barkley in 2023 for the price he was willing to pay on a longer deal.

Even the incentives are a win for the Giants. Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post lists the incentives as $303K each for 1,350 yards, 11 touchdowns and 65 receptions. Those are ‘not likely to be earned’ incentives since each stat is higher than what Barkley did in 2022. Also, none of those kick in unless the Giants reach the playoffs.

Schoen got to keep the possibility of tagging Barkley again in 2024 available. There has been reporting that Barkley asked for the Giants to promise that they would not tag him for a second time next season, but the running back signed without getting that concession.

Schoen would seem to have created enough good will by giving Barkley at least something beyond the $10.091 million franchise tag that the chance of Barkley being a Giant for at least a few more seasons might be better today than it was before the deal was made.

Schoen is also a winner because the entire Barkley episode has made it clear that Giants ownership, specifically John Mara, is allowing him to run the football operation the way he sees fit.

Before the July 17 deadline, it would have been easy for Mara and co-owner Steve Tisch to step in and decide that the gap between the Giants offers and Barkley’s demands was so small that they would simply pay it and get a long-term deal done. Whether you consider that a mistake or not, ownership appears to have stayed on the sideline.

Now, Schoen has engineered a compromise that gives both sides at least something to feel good about.

It’s hard not to look at the Giants’ football operation right now and believe it is anything but Schoen’s show.

I think Barkley also gets a win here, although maybe a smaller one.

Barkley is not getting the contract we know he wanted. He is, though, at least getting an opportunity to earn more than the slotted tag value. Barkley wanted respect from the Giants, and I think that by not hard-balling him and daring him to refuse to sign the tag they showed him at least a modicum of respect.

I think for Barkley, though, the bigger win comes in terms of perception. Barkley said several times in recent months that he did not want to be perceived as “greedy,” and that reports of offers he had turned down were “misleading.” Barkley cares about his reputation. He cares about what people think of him. As I have said before, probably too much. Accepting a compromise deal and getting into training camp on Day 1 erases the idea that he could be called greedy and have his priorities questioned. He will be there for his team, even though we know he would like to be making more money.

In the end, I think both sides got things they wanted.

Other training camp ‘things I think’