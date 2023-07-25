Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson, six others, to miss the start of camp

The New York Giants will start their 2023 training camp with several players sidelined by injury.

The Giants announced Tuesday afternoon that six players will start camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. They are wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson, offensive lineman Markus McKethan, defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and D.J. Davidson, and cornerback Aaron Robinson.

Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson are both working back from ACL tears, as are Davidson and McKethan.

Aaron Robinson suffered a partially torn ACL and MCL in Week 4 of 2022.

A'Shawn Robinson is working his way back from the torn meniscus that ended his 2022 season in Week 11.

The Giants also announced that wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been placed on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list, while defensive tackle Vernon Butler has been placed on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

Players on the PUP list can be activated any time before final cuts. However, if they aren’t activated before final cuts, they’ll need to miss the first four games before they’re eligible to return to practice.

Shepard tore his ACL in September and underwent surgery to repair it in October. He was on the practice field for Mini-camp, so he may be closer to a return than Wan'Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL in late November. McKethan suffered his injury a year ago, on August 6th, so he could return before final cutdowns. Davidson tore his ACL on October 22nd.

Butler sat out mini-camp with an undisclosed injury and did not report to camp.

On the positive side, linebacker Darrian Beavers and wide receiver Collin Johnson will not start camp on the PUP list. Beavers tore his ACL in last year’s pre-season, while Johnson tore his Achilles around the same time. Both are expected to compete for significant roles in their respective units.