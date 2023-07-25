Roster news: New York Giants sign DE/OLB Tashawn Bower

The New York Giants have made another move on the eve of training camp, signing DE/OLB Tashawn Bower, per a report from Jordan Schultz.

Bower, 28, is a New Jersey native who was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted out of LSU following the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound edge defender spent the first two years of his career with the Vikings, playing in seven games before tearing his Achilles. He was ultimately waived after his injury and was signed to the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Since then he had a return to the Vikings and spent 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bower has played in 26 regular season games, starting three, since 2017. Over that span he’s been credited with 23 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss, two quarterback hits, and 2.0 sacks.

Bower is well known to defensive line coach Andre Patterson, having spent most of his career on the Minnesota Vikings’ defense.

The addition of Bower is the third front seven defender the Giants have added since their June mini-camp, and the second in two days. The addition of so many front seven defenders in the lead-up to camp certainly raises some questions with regards to the depth of the unit at the start of camp.

The Giants announced that edge defender Elerson Smith has been waived/injured and safety Trenton Thompson has also been waived in corresponding roster moves to the signings of Bower and Saquon Barkley.

Stay with Big Blue View for all the news as we continue to gear up for the Giants 2023 Training Camp.