‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants training camp preview

What are some of the best story lines of New York Giants training camp. Tony DelGenio and Ed Valentine look at a variety of story lines on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

In this episode:

1:30 — Impact of Saquon Barkley holding out.

5:20 — Replacing Saquon if needed.

8:00 — GM Joe Schoen’s philosophy.

9:45 — Offensive line.

15:55 — Defensive backfield depth chart.

20:00 — Inside linebacker competition.

26:10 — Slot cornerback.

33:10 — Wide receiver depth chart.

37:40 — Edge defender depth.

YouTube version:

