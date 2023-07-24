 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants training camp preview

Ed Valentine and Tony DelGenio discuss camp storylines

By Ed Valentine
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What are some of the best story lines of New York Giants training camp. Tony DelGenio and Ed Valentine look at a variety of story lines on this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast.

In this episode:

  • 1:30 — Impact of Saquon Barkley holding out.
  • 5:20 — Replacing Saquon if needed.
  • 8:00 — GM Joe Schoen’s philosophy.
  • 9:45 — Offensive line.
  • 15:55 — Defensive backfield depth chart.
  • 20:00 — Inside linebacker competition.
  • 26:10 — Slot cornerback.
  • 33:10 — Wide receiver depth chart.
  • 37:40 — Edge defender depth.

YouTube version:

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...