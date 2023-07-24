Giants roster move: DT Brandin Bryant signed, per report

The New York Giants have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, per a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Bryant was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks after the 2016 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of FAU. He's bounced around the NFL and CFL since, most recently spending 2020 through 2022 with the Buffalo Bills.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Bryant has appeared in 11 regular season games in the NFL and has 9 total tackles.

Bryant is the second defensive tackle the Giants have signed since June, adding Kobe Smith on June 15th. The Giants are clearly committed to adding to their defensive line, and the decision to add a pair of interior defensive linemen before training camp raises some questions. Chief among them is the health of the players already on the roster. Three defensive tackles, D.J. Davidson, A'Shawn Robinson, and Vernon Butler, were sidelined for minicamp. Davidson is recovering from a torn ACL suffered a season ago, Robinson is still recovering from a torn meniscus suffered late in November of 2022, and Butler was sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

It remains to be seen whether any of these players will miss time in the regular season, or if the Giants are simply ensuring that they'll have enough depth to practice effectively during the early portion of training. The move isn't official as of this writing and we don't have a corresponding roster move. We don't currently know if a player will be cut or put on the PUP list heading into camp.

Stay with Big Blue View for more news on the eve of training the Giants 2023 Training Camp.