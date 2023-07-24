Giants news, 7/24: Xavier McKinney backs Saquon Barkley

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Xavier McKinney backs Saquon Barkley

Appearing on the Jim Rome Show recently, Giants safety Xavier McKinney made it clear that he will back running back Saquon Barkley.

“Definitely have been in contact with him, letting him know that I love him, that he’s my brother, that I know how much he an impact to our team ... letting him know that I’m with him 100 percent,” McKinney told Rome.

“Regardless of any decision he makes, whether he’s there, whether he’s not there I respect it 100 percent, I’m behind him 100 percent. I wouldn’t have [any] hard feelings, no nothing towards him, whatever he decides. Obviously, we want him to be there but if he can’t we understand that ... that goes for a lot of guys in our locker room .. we all with him, we all love him, we all respect him.”

Other Giant observations

Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs failing to reach contract extensions has everything to do with supply and demand, Joe Banner writes

Saquon Barkley

New York Giants · Age: 26

Despite the Giants' reluctance to pay megabucks to the superstar running back, Barkley is unquestionably the straw that stirs the drink in Brian Daboll's offense. The 2018 Offensive Rookie of the Year has topped the 1,000-yard mark three times while flashing touchdown machine potential (37 total scores) as a runner-receiver with soft hands and explosive running skills. Although injuries have plagued him for much of his career, Barkley's production sets the table for an offense that leans heavily on him.

Rob Ninkovich understands why Saquon Barkley might be frustrated with the Giants, as the star running back's contract saga continues this offseason. The Giants, and a sizable part of their success in 2022, revolved around Barkley.

As training camp gets underway, The Post’s NFC East primer.

Finally ...

I am dropping this year only because I know many of you will enjoy it.

#Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Kadarius Toney "tweaked" his knee during a special teams drill today and did not participate in the rest of practice. pic.twitter.com/YXGZaCfpgC — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 23, 2023

