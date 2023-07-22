Giants news, 7/22: Cole Beasley, James Robinson, Darius Slayton, Daniel Jones, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants add a pair of veterans on offense

The Giants on Friday signed a pair of veteran players, wide receiver Cole Beasley and running back James Robinson.

“My first two years in the league I battled some injuries and there were some ups and downs,” he recently said on the 2nd Wind podcast. “Last year was my first healthy year going into camp prepared and ready both mentally and physically. Coaches would tell me I look confident out there and I’m just trying to take that same approach into this year. “I feel the strongest and fastest I’ve ever felt. I’m just getting in shape with all the guys and trying to prepare myself mentally for another long year of football in a new role with the Giants.”

Daniel Jones disrespected by the folks at EA sports and Slay is not having any of it

Lol Daniel Jones a 75….count your days Madden developers I will find you and you will answer for your sins against humanity — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) July 21, 2023

QB Daniel Jones was the fifth ranked quarterback in accuracy that was defined by PFF as "when a passer puts the ball on the receiver's frame so that he doesn't need to adjust or slow down to make the play and continue after the catch."

Converservsly, Jones was third in uncatchable and inaccurate category, throws deemed overthrows and underthrows, as well as passes thrown too far in front or behind.

The offensive line struggled with consistency, but Glowinski believes that the growth the unit has shared on and off the field should make for better communication.

“I think a lot of it is just us having the ability to get to know one another and all the little things we do outside,” he said. “If it’s how many times we spend in the cafeteria with one another or little trips we take, I think we’re a fine-knit group of individuals. So I think a lot of what we did initially, it was just learning plays, but I think even within this off-season alone, I think we’ve done a lot of things to kind of close the gaps in, in different things, especially just getting to know one another and, and you know when you get to know somebody a little bit better. I think that will make us a better group.”

OT Andrew Thomas was ranked in the top five by PFF for his overall pass-blocking grade as well as on third and fourth downs.

The running back has taken any mention of the franchise out of his social media bios after he and the Giants failed to agree on a multi-year contract extension before the July 17 deadline.

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a history of getting the best out of his safeties, and with last year's hand injury in the rearview mirror, McKinney could be in for a big season. The Giants' pass defense ranked 14th in yards and ninth in touchdowns allowed last season. With the presence of Banks opposite Jackson, along with a healthy McKinney, the unit has a chance to improve even more in 2023.

“I think that’s a mistake,” Gio said of those overlooking Big Blue. “I really do. I was someone who was down on the Giants for years and years, and was dead wrong about them last year…it’s not a fluke. “The Giants last year, that was not a fluke to me. They ran into an Eagles team that was much better than them and went to the Super Bowl last year…but this was a team that played really good defense, had a quarterback who took a huge step forward, and only has gotten better now. The offense has only gotten better. Daniel Jones played the best game of his life in that playoff win.”

