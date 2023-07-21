James Robinson signing: New York Giants add another running back

With training camp just days away, the New York Giants are shuffling their roster. In addition to adding veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 90-man roster, the Giants on Friday announced the signing of running back James Robinson.

Robinson, 5-foot-9, 219 pounds, went undrafted out of Illinois State. He made the Jacksonville Jaguars roster in 2020, and burst on the scene by gaining 1,070 yards rushing in 14 games, averaging 4.5 yards on 240 carries. He had 767 yards on 164 carries, a 4.7 yards per carry average, in 2021.

Last season, though, Robinson was behind Travis Etienne on Jacksonville’s depth chart. In seven games, he ran for 340 yards, averaging 4.2 yards per carry on 81 rushes. He was cut and landed with the New York Jets. In four games with the Jets, he averaged just 2.9 yards per carry, gaining only 85 yards on 29 rushing attempts.

Robinson, who turns 25 next month, has 2,262 rushing yards on 514 carries, an average of 4.2 yards per attempt. He has caught 91 passes.

Robinson was signed in March by the New England Patriots, but was released last month.

Where does Robinson fit?

Star running back Saquon Barkley is, of course, expected to sit out training camp. After failing to reach a long-term deal, Barkley has yet to sign the franchise tag.

Robinson is an experienced player who could provide additional insurance for Barkley. He figures to compete with Gary Brightwell and Jashaun Corbin for a roster spot. Matt Breida and rookie fifth-round pick Eric Gray would seem certain to make the roster.