Cole Beasley signing: New York Giants adding veteran wide receiver

The New York Giants are signing wide receiver Cole Beasley, the team announced Friday afternoon.

Beasley, 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, is a 34-year-old who will be entering his 12th NFL season. He played in just four regular season games last season, two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two with the Buffalo Bills.

The Giants reportedly attempted to sign Beasley last season after the Buccaneers let him go early in the season. A deal was never worked out, though, and Beasley ending up signing with the Bills late in the season.

Beasley played three full seasons for Buffalo from 2019-2022, and his offensive coordinator at the time was current Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Thus, there is tremendous familiarity.

In three seasons playing for Daboll with the Bills, Beasley caught 67, 82, and 82 passes. That’s 231 total receptions.

Prior to going to Buffalo, Beasley spent seven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 556 career receptions for 5,744 yards (10.3 yards per catch) and 34 touchdowns in 153 regular season games. Beasley has played in 13 post-season games, adding 45 more receptions.

Where does Beasley fit?

The Giants’ wide receiver room is, on paper, a crowded one. Parris Campbell, Jamison Crowder, Isaiah Hodgins, Collin Johnson, Jaydon Mickens, Wan’Dale Robinson, Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Darius Slayton and Jeff Smith all have NFL experience. Jalin Hyatt was drafted in the third round.

This likely indicates that the Giants are uncertain about the health of Shepard and Robinson, both coming back from torn ACLs. It is possible that one or both could begin training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Beasley would give the Giants insurance in the slot, where Campbell would seem to be penciled in as the starter if Shepard and Robinson are not ready.