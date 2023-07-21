Madden 24 grades: Giants Daniel Jones (75) is QB21

EA Sports has released all their rankings for Madden 24, and the New York Giants have 11 players graded 80 or above. We detailed most of the grades earlier this week, but the grades for the quarterback, middle linebacker, tight end, cornerback, and specialist positions were not yet released. Here are those rankings:

Quarterback

Daniel Jones: 75

Tyrod Taylor: 66

Tight End

Darren Waller: 86

Daniel Bellinger: 70

Lawrence Cager: 67

Tommy Sweeney: 64

Middle Linebacker

Bobby Okereke: 81

Jarrad Davis: 70

Micah McFadden: 68

Darrian Beavers: 64

Carter Coughlin: 62

Cornerback

Adoree’ Jackson: 81

Deonte Banks: 76

Amani Oruwariye: 74

Cor’Dale Flott: 72

Aaron Robinson: 71

Darnay Holmes: 71

Tre Hawkins III: 66

Rodarius Williams: 65

Specialists

Graham Gano: 83

Jamie Gillan: 75

Daniel Jones is tied with Matthew Stafford as the 21st quarterback in the league. Chicago signal caller Justin Fields, Jimmy Garoppolo of the Raiders, and Jared Goff are all graded over Jones.

Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton wasn’t thrilled.

Lol Daniel Jones a 75….count your days Madden developers I will find you and you will answer for your sins against humanity — Darius Slayton (@Young_Slay2) July 21, 2023

Jones received an 88-speed grade with 87 throw power, 90 short throw accuracy, 84 middle field accuracy, and 82 deep accuracy. Jones is tied for the 18th-fastest player on the Giants with Darren Waller, Isaiah Hodgins, Jamison Crowder, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Rodarius Williams, and Sterling Shepard.

Waller is rated as the seventh-best tight end in the league.

TIGHT END MADDEN RATINGS pic.twitter.com/0tb5QZ6VGq — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) July 20, 2023

Waller is tied for the second-fastest tight end in the league behind Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts; he’s tied with Denver’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Tennessee’s Chigoziem Okonkwo, Jacksonville’s Evan Engram, San Francisco’s George Kittle, and Seattle’s Noah Fant. The video game franchise showed little love to Daniel Bellinger as a blocker.

Okereke is the 15th-best middle linebacker in the game. He tied several players as the eighth-fastest linebacker in the game. He tied the Rams’ Earnest Jones and Patriots' Jahlani Tavai with the 20th-best tackling grade.

Adoree’ Jackson was not shown much love; the Giants’ number one cornerback tied as the 33rd best cornerback in the game. However, he was tied for the 18th-best man-cover cornerback, tied with former Giants’ cornerback James Bradberry.

Only fellow rookie D.J. Turner (CIN) has a higher acceleration grade than Deonte Banks. Here are the top cornerbacks in the league:

CORNERBACK MADDEN RATINGS pic.twitter.com/olKZdApGtu — BarnBurner Sports (@BB__Sports) July 20, 2023

Graham Gano tied Las Vegas’ Daniel Carlson for the second-best kicker in the league; both kickers were graded at 83. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker was substantially better with a 91 grade. Gano’s kick power was a 98, and his kick accuracy was a 92.

Punter Jamie Gillan tied former Giants’ punter, and current Bronco, Riley Dixon for the 17th-best punter; several other punters joined them with a 75 grade. He does have a 93 kick power grade with a 77 kick accuracy rating.