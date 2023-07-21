‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Ralph Vacchiano on Saquon Barkley, Giants, NFC East

FOX Sports NFC East reported Ralph Vacchiano joined the Friday episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast. We talked about Saquon Barkley, whether the New York Giants have closed the talent gap on the Philadelphia Eagles, the sale of the Washington Commanders, and more.

In this episode:

2:05 — Salvaging the relationship between Barkley and the Giants.

4:00 — Was Barkley unrealistic about his value?

5:55 — Joe Schoen’s walk-away number.

8:00 — How will the Barkley situation impact the locker room?

11:15 — Did Giants close the talent gap with the Eagles?

14:00 — Where are the difference makers?

14:25 — Is Barkley a real difference maker?

17:20 — Sale of the Washington Commanders.

— You can also watch on our YouTube channel.

Subscribe to our podcasts

Subscribe to Big Blue View Radio from the show’s home page, our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page and all of your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS | iHeart Radio

If you would rather watch our shows, you can find many of them on our YouTube channel.

Finally, be sure to check out all of the shows across the expanding Vox Media Podcast Network

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page