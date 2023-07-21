Giants news, 7/21: Saquon Barkley, Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Pro Football Network released their rankings of the Top 100 players in the NFL on Thursday morning. The Giants are represented on the list by RB Saquon Barkley, OT Andrew Thomas, and iDL Dexter Lawrence at 99, 45 and 27, respectively.

Additionally, Pro Football Focus has been releasing their list of the Top 50 players, with Lawrence at 29 and Thomas at 32.

Former agent goes over the options both the Giants and Barkley have, plus gives a example of what a player did in those situations.

One scenario discussed is a negotiated contract and cites a unique situation that involved the Giants and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul in 2015. He signed an incentive laden one-year deal with the Giants worth up to the prorated amount of his franchise tag after severely injuring his right hand during a Fourth of July fireworks accident that kept him from being physically cleared to play football until seven weeks into the season.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that the Giants expect Barkley to play in 2023:

“Saquon has essentially said that he’s considering a holdout. He has to decide whether he’s going to play or not. The Giants do expect him to play because they don’t expect him to give up the money. We’ve seen how it worked out with Le’Veon Bell. Saquon Barkley, though, we have to take him seriously to this point for his word. I don’t necessarily expect to see him at the start of training camp. For Week 1 of the season, though? That is what we have our eyes on the potential prize.”

Thomas has established himself as the cornerstone at left tackle by already playing at an All-Pro level. Evan Neal is entering his second year, playing consecutive years at the same position for the first time ever in his career dating back to high school, and he will have offensive line coach Bobby Johnson for a second straight season, which should propel his development at right tackle. John Michael Schmitz was highly thought of as a high-floor second-round pick with six years of Big Ten college experience. Ezeudu flashed run blocking prowess last season, while Bredeson has the ability to play all the interior offensive line spots.

DB coach Jerome Henderson, a former NFL player and longtime assistant coach, learned from the 22-year-old Banks?

“In our league, there’s a progression for corners to go through: Backfield set, look at that, what does it tell me, what does the formation tell me, what does the split tell me?’’ Henderson said. “He and I were going through that, and he helped me understand in that process that I had never articulated the exact progression. It made me a better teacher that I needed to be exact on the progression. What is first, what is second, what is third, what is fourth. I’ve since changed how I talk about it and I teach it in the exact progression.’’

New York Giants: Isaiah Hodgins

New York brought in Darren Waller to give Daniel Jones a better option in the passing game. But Waller has played just 20 of 34 possible games over the past two seasons. What if he can’t be counted on to stay healthy anymore? In that case, Hodgins looks like the best game in town. He brought in 33 receptions for 351 yards and four scores in just eight games with the Giants last season. Extrapolate that to 17 games and it’s a 70-746-8.5 receiving line. For a former sixth-round pick who was waived in the middle of last season after mostly being on the practice squad prior to that, it would be a heck of a come-up.

