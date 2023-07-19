Madden 2023 player ratings: Dexter Lawrence is the Giants’ highest rated player

The 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, and the August 15th release of Madden NFL 24 is approaching as well.

The iconic Madden video game franchise has released some of its player ratings, and so far the New York Giants have seven players appraised over a score of 80. Those seven players are iDL Dexter Lawrence, RB Saquon Barkley, LT Andrew Thomas, DL Leonard Williams, WR Sterling Shepard, EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, and S Xavier McKinney.

The quarterbacks, middle linebackers, tight ends, specialists, and cornerbacks have not been graded yet. Here’s a list of the Giants’ players and their ranking:

Running backs

Saquon Barkley: 93

Matt Brieda: 73

Eric Gray: 69

Jashaun Corbin: 66

Gary Brightwell: 65

Wide receivers

Sterling Shepard: 81

Darius Slayton: 77

Isaiah Hodgins: 77

Parris Campbell: 77

Jamison Crowder: 75

Wan’Dale Robinson: 74

Jaydon Mickens: 71

Jalin Hyatt: 70

Collin Johnson: 69

Jeff Smith: 68

David Sills V: 66

Left tackle

Andrew Thomas: 92

Tyre Phillips: 67

Korey Cunningham: 55

Left guard

Joshua Ezeudu: 67

Shane Lemieux: 65

Jack Anderson: 61

Centers

John Michael Schmitz: 71

Ben Bredeson: 66

J.C. Hassenauer: 62

Right guard

Mark Glowinski: 74

Marcus McKethan: 65

Wyatt Davis: 63

Right tackle

Evan Neal: 73

Matt Peart: 67

Devery Hamilton: 57

Defensive line

Dexter Lawrence: 94

Leonard Williams: 82 (classified as RE)

A’Shawn Robinson: 74 (classified as LE)

Rakeem Nunez-Roches: 69

Vernon Butler Jr: 67 (classified as LE)

D.J. Davidson: 63 (classified as RE)

Ryder Anderson: 62 (classified as LE)

Jordan Riley: 62 (classified as RE)

Left outside linebacker

Azeez Ojulari: 76

Oshane Ximines: 72

Tomon Fox: 62

Elerson Smith: 62

Right outside linebacker

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 80

Jihad Ward: 68

Cam Brown: 63

Strong safety:

Bobby McCain: 77

Dane Belton: 68

Gervarrius Owens: 64

Free safety

Xavier McKinney: 80

Jason Pinnock: 68

Trenton Thompson: 61

Of all the interior defensive linemen, including what Madden deems right/left defensive ends, Dexter Lawrence ranked sixth. However, it’s really third behind Aaron Donald (LAR) and Chris Jones (KC), for Myles Garrett (CLE), Nick Bosa (SF), and Micah Parsons (DAL) fall into that category due to their respective defensive structure (EVEN front teams).

Saquon Barkley is the fifth-ranked RB at 93 overall behind Nick Chubb (CLE) at 97, Christian McCaffrey (SF) at 96, Josh Jacobs (LVR) at 95, and Derrick Henry (TEN) at 94. Austin Ekeler (LAC) and Jonathan Taylor (IND) are behind Barkley at 89.

Andrew Thomas’ is tied with the tenth-highest offensive linemen grade and he’s tied as the fourth-highest left tackle with Tristin Wirfs (TB).

Speed

Who is the fastest player on the Giants was the question that permeated OTAs and mini-camp. Although the rankings aren’t done, Darius Slayton and Jeff Smith tie for the fastest with a 94 grade on speed, but it’s Smith who edges Slayton out with one more point of acceleration at 93. In terms of catching, Isaiah Hodgins has the best hands on the Giants with a 90 grade.

Jalin Hyatt’s speed is at 93 - same as Matt Breida, Parris Campbell, and Saquon Barkley - but Hyatt leads the team with a 95 grade at acceleration. To little surprise, Barkley is the most agile player on the team with a 95 score, with Robinson, Crowder, and Mickens all tied at 92.

Strength

Dexter Lawrence is the strongest and most aware player on the Giants, according to Madden. Lawrence has a 96 strength grade and a 98 awareness grade. Evan Neal is graded at 92 in strength, with Andrew Thomas and Leonard Williams at 90. Rookie Jordan Riley was shown love with strength at 88

The toughest player on the team is Shane Lemieux; tough, no doubt, but that last name may have something to do with the grade. Jack Anderson is the second-toughest.

For fun

The specialists and quarterbacks have yet to be graded, but it was former standout El Camino College quarterback David Sills V with the best throw power at 73. He’s first in accuracy at all three levels of the field. Sills V did throw for 1,636 yards with 15 touchdowns for the Warriors.

The strongest kicker on the team sans the specialists is Dane Belton with a 42 kick power grade. He’s also the most accurate with a 37 grade.

Final thoughts

The list is interesting, to say the least. Some players seem undervalued, while others are over-valued. Still, it’s pleasant to see the Giants as a playable franchise for once. The rest of the rankings will be released throughout the week. Let us know in the comments who you think is under or overvalued!