‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: What is the future for Saquon Barkley?

What now for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants? Will he play in 2023? Does he have a future with the team beyond this season? @Patricia_Traina joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss all things Barkley.
In this episode:
- 1:20 — Failure to reach a deal.
- 4:00 — What Dave Gettleman would have paid Barkley.
- 4:45 — Joe Schoen is not Gettleman.
- 7:30 — Saquon’s big gamble.
- 8:45 — Walkaway number.
- 11:40 — Did Barkley get bad advice? Overvalue himself? Misread the market?
- 16:00 — All about the guarantees.
- 18:45 — Holding out.
- 25:20 — Long-term deal next year?
