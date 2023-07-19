‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: What is the future for Saquon Barkley?

What now for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants? Will he play in 2023? Does he have a future with the team beyond this season? @Patricia_Traina joins this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast as we discuss all things Barkley.

In this episode:

1:20 — Failure to reach a deal.

4:00 — What Dave Gettleman would have paid Barkley.

4:45 — Joe Schoen is not Gettleman.

7:30 — Saquon’s big gamble.

8:45 — Walkaway number.

11:40 — Did Barkley get bad advice? Overvalue himself? Misread the market?

16:00 — All about the guarantees.

18:45 — Holding out.

25:20 — Long-term deal next year?

— You can also watch on our YouTube channel.

