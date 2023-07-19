Giants news, 7/19: Jarrad Davis to IR, Darrian Beavers, Andrew Thomas, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine lists Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal, Aaron Robinson, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darrian Beavers as five players who could make a jump this year. The one thing all five have in common — they are all coming off years where injuries affected their play last year.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

32. T Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

The 2022 season marked the arrival of Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas as one of the very best in the game. Thomas has consistently improved after an ugly start to his rookie year, and last year he was a dominant force. He allowed just 23 total pressures across 18 games and earned an 81.0 run-blocking grade, making him one of just three tackles to grade above 80.0 in both facets of play.

ESPN’s Orlovsky” Saquon Barkley shows system is unfair to running backs

.@danorlovsky7 reacts to the Giants and Saquon not reaching a long-term deal:



"The running back market is broken. ... And that is a massive issue that the NFL has to fix." pic.twitter.com/8kbInXtlY7 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 18, 2023

Art Stapleton observes that the man who replaced Dave Gettleman is sticking to his plan.

From the moment he took the job, though, Schoen was open about his plan to rebuild the Giants. He believes growth and development need to come from within, and that free agency should be used to supplement the roster. It's a gamble the Giants had to be willing to take, and Schoen had to prove he has the stomach for this. The consequences will shape this team moving forward, and part of that is whether Barkley's future following this season is elsewhere.

“He has a lot of choices, and none of them are good for him,” Tiki said. “Choice No. 1, like Josh Jacobs, sit out. That makes the Giants worse. That sucks for the Giants, it sucks for Saquon Barkley, it’s a bad option, but it’s the only one that he can make a solid point about with the situation. He could sit out training camp, make a statement, but what does that really do? The Giants would be fine, because he’s available, and he doesn’t get anything. “I think he’s contemplating what he should do and what would be most impactful…he has one choice that’s meaningful, and that is to report on time, be the best teammate you can be, crush it, help the Giants go to the postseason, maybe push into the playoffs, and prove it, but not get paid by the Giants. There is nothing you can do other than show up and ball.”

Here’s a brief history of happenings after a running back skipped training camp for contract reasons, after the Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs news.

If there is one statistic on offense the Giants need to elevate in 2023, it's their volume of explosive plays. Last season, they had the fewest pass plays for 20 or more yards in the NFL with 28 and were tied for the sixth-fewest plays of 40+ yards through the air with five. They were middle of the pack in those categories on the ground, but if this offense is going to take the next step, it must rely more on game-changing plays. That will help offset the reliance on lengthy scoring drives, where it's more likely something negative happens, such as a turnover or penalty, because you're using more plays in hopes of putting points on the board.

Dexter Lawrence is the second ranked DT in this year’s Madden

Give us three prospective candidates whom you’d like to interview for your head coaching job.

Diante Lee: As far as offense minds go, I’m going to take another guy from Andy Reid’s coaching tree: Mike Kafka. His name has been heating up in the coaching carousel since his time with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, and how he called offense in New York was proof he’s comfortable crafting his attack around the strengths and weaknesses of his quarterback and supporting cast. He’s been a player and coach through much of this league’s offensive evolution, and I trust that he would know how to set a franchise on an upward trajectory.

Pro Football Network estimates give the New York Giants the most difficult strength of schedule for the 2023 NFL Season, due largely in part of having two NFC favorites as divisional rivals— Eagles and Cowboys.

Despite getting to play against the Washington Commanders, they still have to play the Packers, Raiders, and Saints instead of the teams Washington gets to play — the Bears, Broncos, and Falcons. Additionally, the Giants shared divisional games put their most difficult opponents on the road, like the 49ers, Bills, and Dolphins.

Minnesota’s special 13-4 season ended in a not-so-special way, with quarterback Kirk Cousins passing the ball several yards on the wrong side of the line to gain on fourth and eight against the Giants. Cousins addressed the fateful postseason decision during the Quarterback series on Netflix. “When you throw it short of the sticks like that and he’s tackled, you know, you get a lot of grief for it,” Cousins said. “But Justin [Jefferson] was doubled, and just instinctively it felt careless to just throw it to him with the game on the line like that.”

Around the league

Veteran running backs launch group text aimed at addressing their depressed market | Pro Football Talk

If Josh Harris brings ‘The Process’ to the Commanders, what would it look like? | The Athletic

Eagles are favored to win the NFC, but Lions are the most popular bet | Pro Football Talk

Jets are irate about being on ‘Hard Knocks,’ team will try to cut one key segment from show | CBSSports.com

Rams DT Aaron Donald named to ‘Madden’ 99 Club for record-breaking seventh time | NFL.com

Former Commanders VP Jason Friedman sues team for defamation | ESPN.com

Report: Matthew Stafford declined Rams' request to re-do deal | Pro Football Talk

DE Sam Hubbard credits Bengals' winning culture to Joe Burrow | NFL.com

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby is running — and winning — his own marathon to be the NFL's best | PFF

Allen Robinson: Steelers offense has guys for “each and every situation” | Pro Football Talk

Cleveland Browns reveal new white alternate helmet | NFL.com

Execs, coaches, scouts rank NFL’s top 10 wide receivers for 2023 | ESPN.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio