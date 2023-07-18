Giants news, 7/18: Saquon Barkley reaction, Darren Waller, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine takes a big picture look of why the Giants and their star running back could not reach a deal:

Did the Giants make a mistake? I don’t believe so. Yes, Barkley is an incredible player. Yes, it stinks that one of the best half-dozen running backs in the NFL can’t get the same contract tight end Evan Engram just got with the Jacksonville Jaguars — three years, $41.25 million, $24 million guaranteed. That, though, is the way the market is for running backs currently in the NFL...Even the best running backs generally see declining performance after the first five or six years of their careers, complicating their ability to earn the big-money second contracts players. the Giants appeared to make Barkley a representative offer based on the current market for running backs and he did not accept it. Now, the Giants are in a position to get the 2023 and 2024 seasons — probably most of Barkley’s remaining prime years — without having to give him an exorbitant long-term deal they may ultimately regret.

Saquon Barkley landed on Cody Benjamin’s Tier 2: The ‘prove-it’ stars with Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Aaron Jones (Packers), Dalvin Cook (free agent), Alvin Kamara (Saints).

All five of these vets have either recently been at the top of the RB mountain or still are, albeit with minor lingering questions. Taylor is a lot like Nick Chubb in that he makes consistently stellar rushing look easy, but an ankle injury slowed him in 2022 and could still be a factor going into this year. Barkley has unteachable tools and was a dual-threat centerpiece of Brian Daboll’s debut, but he’s still looking to prove he can stay healthy for consecutive years.

The Athletic's Charlotte Carroll considered choosing Bobby Okereke due to him being the key to upgrading the Giants defense through its inside linebacker corps.

But offensively, the Giants made a splash after trading for (TE Darren) Waller, and the tight end can help quarterback Daniel Jones shine. Waller has an injury history, but ideally, the fresh start will help him return to 2019-20 form — he had back-to-back 1,100-plus yard receiving seasons and tallied 12 receiving touchdowns. The Giants didn’t give Jones a star wide receiver in free agency, but Waller is a top target and lined up a bit on the outside during the spring. With Jones back on a massive contract, Waller is one of the key pieces who could help the quarterback reach that next level.

Eli Manning: Winning the 4th Quarter key to Giants success

"They were so good at winning the 4th quarter, it's about continuing to do that" @EliManning talks expectation for the team in 2023 on the "Giants Huddle" podcast presented by @CitizensBank



Full podcast : https://t.co/uKsrVvr3Ah

— New York Giants (@Giants) July 17, 2023

Which head coaching hire in the last four to five years best reflects what you’d want?

Diante Lee: Most recently, it would be Brian Daboll in New York. Both of his coordinator hires aligned with the priorities I’d like my organization to have. Bringing in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale established a clear identity, and handing his playbook (and play-calling duties) over to Mike Kafka was a rare occurrence for a new head coach — especially one hired because of his offense. Bringing in and retaining the staff he did sent a message that he knew his cohorts were capable and had his trust, and that investment paid off with the product we saw on Sundays.

First round pick Deonte Banks will be given every opportunity to win the starting job on the boundary opposite Adoree’ Jackson. And here’s the thing: in terms of impact, the upgrade from all those who were CB2 last year to Banks could be significant if his development is what the Giants expect.

Ward brings energy and charisma to a Giants defense looking to carry momentum from last season. The biggest problem the defense had last season was stopping the run. He made his impact in the run game and should benefit from the team having signed linebacker Bobby Okereke in free agency and boosting their interior depth on the defensive line. Martindale said that as long as he’s coaching and has a say, Ward will have a job if he wants it. The Giants brought Ward back on a one-year deal for the 2023 season.

“We know from the fringe red zone, red zone, being a mismatch piece, he is someone that you call the problem creator,’’ assistant general manager Brandon Brown said. “You look at what he can do in terms of opening up the field for the rest of our guys, whether it’s adding Parris Campbell, adding Darius Slayton in terms of bringing him back, what he can do from separating, I call it stretching a defense, whether it’s vertically and laterally. He adds to that. He’s going to open up the field, and we get Wan’Dale [Robinson] back and add those pieces in the slot, Shep [Sterling Shepard] back. “I think it’s one of those things where he’s a force multiplier, right? He just doesn’t make himself or our offense better, but he makes other players better, and he’s going to help set us up that way.’’

With more experience and a better understanding of how to finish plays, Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux should see a statistical jump in Year 2. He should turn pressures into sacks at a higher rate and should have more opportunities to get after the quarterback.

With a more potent offense than the one that ranked 18th overall last season and the addition of rookie cornerback Deonte Banks on the back end, which should help limit the number of easy completions by opposing quarterbacks. the Giants should have opponents in passing situations a little more often.

Giants great Michael Strahan believes in Thibodeaux

The Giants are one of six teams, due in most part of a tough early season schedule. They start off at home against the Dallas Cowboys, a team that beat them twice last season. Then they hit the road in four of the next five games. While they shouldn't have a difficult time beating an Arizona Cardinals team that may not have Kyler Murray, the rest of the games are going to be challenging. They have the 49ers, Seahawks, Dolphins and Bills over the next four weeks. All four teams were in the playoffs last season.

For SNY.tv's insider Connor Hughes, the success for the Giants will come if they have a young receiver step up to led the pack, who will be the starting guards and does Daniel Jones take the next step as a quarterback.

New York Giants — DB Emlen Tunnell The first Black player to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, Tunnell was signed by the Giants as an undrafted rookie in 1948. Nicknamed "The Gremlin," Tunnell helped the Giants capture their first league title in 1956. The best kickoff/punt returner of his era, Tunnell retired with 79 interceptions, the second-highest total in NFL history. Tunnell spent his final three seasons with the Packers, where he helped Vince Lombardi win his first of five NFL titles in 1961. Tunnell was named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team in 2019.

Barber said on his WFAN radio show Monday that he will be a color analyst on NFL games for CBS this season with play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and former Colts and Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

