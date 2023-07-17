 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reaction to Saquon Barkley, Giants not reaching a deal

Let’s see what they’re saying on Twitter

By Ed Valentine
/ new
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

How is the news that Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants could not reach a long-term deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline being received. Let’s check Twitter (yes, that’s still a thing) for some of the reaction.

Media thoughts

Fan reaction

Some Giants fans were pleased to see GM Joe Schoen hold the line and not give Barkley a big contract. Others, not so much.

More from Big Blue View

In This Stream

Saquon Barkley contract update: Everything we know about talks with Giants

View all 18 stories

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...