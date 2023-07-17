Reaction to Saquon Barkley, Giants not reaching a deal

How is the news that Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants could not reach a long-term deal by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline being received. Let’s check Twitter (yes, that’s still a thing) for some of the reaction.

Media thoughts

Source on the Giants-Barkley talks: "Both sides moved. Not nearly enough."



Giants were always comfortable with letting Barkley play the season on the $10.1M tag. They did offer more than $20M in guaranteed money, per a source, but with other concessions in that offer. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) July 17, 2023

Expectation is that Saquon Barkley, who remains unsigned, will not report to training camp. He will do so without financial penalty (or gain).



If he misses any games, he will lose nearly $600K from the $10.1 million tag every week. https://t.co/dj3rJII62K https://t.co/ug1gLNCHSw — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 17, 2023

My sense is that #Giants and Saquon Barkley were not as far away as some say. But both felt like they had given a lot already. — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) July 17, 2023

Teams put the franchise tag on players for many reasons.

One of the big reasons is to have that player play on the tag for the season.

The Giants were comfortable with this all along.

Saquon Barkley, of course, is not. — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) July 17, 2023

Here's the gamble @saquon Barkley took by turning down a reported multi-year deal with guarantees of just over $22M (the franchise # for this year and 2024): If he gets hurt or has a bad season playing on the $10.1 M franchise tag, nobody will be offering $12M next year. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) July 17, 2023

Fan reaction

Some Giants fans were pleased to see GM Joe Schoen hold the line and not give Barkley a big contract. Others, not so much.

Personally I'm glad Schoen held firm and didn't overpay. You don't overpay an injury prone RB in a pass heavy league where his workload is gonna start to diminish. He has an unrestricted tag, which means anyone could have paid him; and no one else is. — Anthony Della Selva (@AnthonyDellaSe2) July 17, 2023

But you can sign a mediocre QB to 40 mill who will be lost without saquon — Jared Shoemaker Jr (@Thejbomb2001) July 17, 2023

How You Pay Daniel Jones But Not Saquon?? Giants Fumbled This. — APW Sports (@APWSports) July 17, 2023

Saquon and his stupid huge quads have disappointed me today https://t.co/NUVukhgAOk — Movie Mindset (@lifein4chapters) July 17, 2023

I would have bet my life Saquon signed a deal and reports would have surfaced that John Mara got involved the last hour. I think the best news today is that this is fully Joe Schoen’s operation and that is an incredible thing to know — Nicky Snacks (@NickySnacks_) July 17, 2023

Paid the wrong guy on their offense. Saquon is different. — Ben Chappelle (@Bchappelle3) July 17, 2023

