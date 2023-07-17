New York Giants workouts: Giants work out players on eve of training camp

Perhaps looking to tweak their 90-man roster with rookies reporting on Tuesday and training camp opening on July 25, the New York Giants worked out several players on Monday.

The names reported thus far are former USFL and San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino and USFL running back Mark Thompson (by @Aaron Wilson on Twitter) and Former Fresno State standout and XFL defensive tackle Kevin Atkins (by @MLFootball).

Tezino had 94 tackles and two interceptions for the Pittsburgh Maulers during the 10-game USFL season. He had nine tackles for loss.

Tezino tweeted this about himself a year ago:

Tezino played in 35 games at San Diego State from 2016-2019. He had 148 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 14.5 sacks.

The Giants could be in the market for linebacker depth following the recent news that Jarrad Davis could be out ‘long-term’ following knee surgery.

Thompson, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, was named the USFL’s Offensive Player of the Year. Playing for the Houston Gambles, he was second in the league in yards rushing (653) and led the league in touchdowns with 14.

Thompson, 28, played collegiately at Florida. Beginning in 2018, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Detroit Lions, Ravens for a second time, and the Las Vegas Raiders. He has never appeared in an NFL game, and has been out of the league since 2020.

Atkins is a 6-2, 308-pound defensive tackle who played in 2023 for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL. He spent time last season with the San Francisco 49ers. Atkins had 141 tackles (31.5 for loss) and 16.5 sacks for Fresno State in 47 games over five seasons. He went undrafted last season.