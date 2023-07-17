Saquon Barkley deadline day live reaction: It’s tag or sit out

The long, and frequently contentious, contract negotiation between the New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley has finally come to a close today. Unfortunately it wasn’t with the news anybody wanted, as the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

It is what it is — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) July 17, 2023

The Giants were consistent throughout the off-season that they wanted Barkley back, but at “their” number. Barkley, meanwhile, has maintained that he wants to be back. He’s said that he doesn’t want to re-set the running back market (paced by Christian McCaffrey’s $16 million per year average), but does want a contract that shows the Giants respect him and what he brings to the team.

The two sides weren’t able to come together by the March 7th deadline to apply the franchise tag, which the Giants ultimately used to keep Barkley off the open market while the two sides negotiated.

The problem has been that those two numbers are not the same, and the math hasn’t mathed over the last few months. The Giants came into the 2023 offseason with plenty of cap flexibility, but big contracts for Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence limited their cap flexibility considerably.

Today, July 17th, was the deadline after which the two sides could no longer negotiate until after the 2023 season.

Listen to Nick and Chris as they react to the news of the day.

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio