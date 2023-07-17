Saquon Barkley contract: Deadline day for Barkley, Giants is here

[UPDATE: 8:51 a.m.]

Neither side seems overly optimism at this point that a deal gets done today for Saquon Barkley and the Giants by the franchise tag deadline at 4 pm (EST), per sources. Less than 8 hours to go but lots of work to be done in order to get to finish line. #giants #nfl #saquon — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 17, 2023

Well, that’s not great news. I actually have to wonder how motivated the Giants are to do a deal beyond the $22.2 million franchise tag total over the next two years.

Today’s the day. By 4 p.m. ET on Monday we will know if Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants have reached a long-term deal, or if Barkley will have to decide whether or not to sign the $10.091 million franchise tag.

In a recent poll on the Big Blue View Instagram page, 78% of voters thought the team and Barkley would reach a deal.

What we know is that recent reporting from Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post indicated that the Giants have thus far only offered Barkley $19.5 million in guaranteed money. The franchise tag value for Barkley over 2023 and 2024 would total $22.2 million, so Barkley would seem highly unlikely to sign for less than that.

Barkley has reportedly turned down two contract offers worth $12.5 million or more annually.

What will happen? We don’t know for sure. What we do know is that you can keep coming back to this post throughout the day for updates and to discuss the situation with concerned Giants fans.

