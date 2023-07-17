Giants news, 7/17: Saquon Barkley deadline, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy Saquon Barkley contract or franchise tag day.
Saquon Barkley updates
This does not look like a player who is planning on not playing.
July 15, 2023
Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, rebuffed in his own bid for a big contract, knows what he wants Barkley to do.
Leonard: What Joe Mixon's Bengals pay cut means for Saquon Barkley
The running back market is in complete shambles as Saquon Barkley battles for a long-term contract with the Giants approaching Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
Despite new representation for Saquon Barkley, Giants aren’t willing to re-set talks | NBC Sports
Per a league source, the Giants aren’t inclined to re-shuffle the deck or start over simply because Barkley has added another agency to his negotiating team. Talks have occurred, and those talks provide the framework for wherever it goes from here.
If it doesn’t go somewhere quickly, the Giants and Barkley won’t be able to do a multi-year deal, by rule. As of 4 p.m. ET on Monday, the window closes until after the regular-season concludes.
The question then becomes whether the Giants would offer more than $10.1 million on a one-year deal, and/or whether they would agree to not tag him in 2024. From Barkley’s perspective, the question becomes when and if he’ll show up to collect his franchise tender, one $561,000 game check at a time.
Other Giant observations
The most valuable offensive tackle in 2022, per PFF WAR— PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2023
Andrew Thomas pic.twitter.com/NWbcMun8X5
Giants’ countdown to training camp: The 11 most important players on each side of the ball - nj.com
The countdown to the start of Giants' training camp is on. Leading up to the first workout on Wednesday July 26, we will also countdown the 11 most important players on the roster on each side of the ball and explain why. Today, No. 10.
Giants’ Mark Glowinski predicts Daniel Jones will ‘kick a–’ in 2023
“I think it’s going to be even a better season now that he has … that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn’t have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick a–,” Glowinski in an interview Wednesday on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.”
New York Giants NFL training camp preview: Key dates, notable additions, biggest storylines
With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the New York Giants' roster changes and pressing storylines.
7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka Both Go Top 5
Here are the picks for the Giants in this ridiculously early 7-round effort:
1:20 LSU WR Malik Nabers
2:52 Maryland S Beau Brade
3:84 Ohio St. DT Tyleik Williams
4:116 LSU CB Darian Chestnut
5:148 Clemson OG Walker Parks
6:180 UNC LB Cedric Gray
7:212 Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman
