Giants news, 7/17: Saquon Barkley deadline, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Happy Saquon Barkley contract or franchise tag day.

Saquon Barkley updates

This does not look like a player who is planning on not playing.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, rebuffed in his own bid for a big contract, knows what he wants Barkley to do.

The running back market is in complete shambles as Saquon Barkley battles for a long-term contract with the Giants approaching Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Per a league source, the Giants aren’t inclined to re-shuffle the deck or start over simply because Barkley has added another agency to his negotiating team. Talks have occurred, and those talks provide the framework for wherever it goes from here. If it doesn’t go somewhere quickly, the Giants and Barkley won’t be able to do a multi-year deal, by rule. As of 4 p.m. ET on Monday, the window closes until after the regular-season concludes. The question then becomes whether the Giants would offer more than $10.1 million on a one-year deal, and/or whether they would agree to not tag him in 2024. From Barkley’s perspective, the question becomes when and if he’ll show up to collect his franchise tender, one $561,000 game check at a time.

Saquon Barkley Live Stream Come by the Big Blue View YouTube Channel Monday at 9 a.m. ET as Ed Valentine hosts a live stream to answer questions and discuss Saquon Barkley on deadline day for Barkley and the Giants to reach a long-term contract.

Other Giant observations

The most valuable offensive tackle in 2022, per PFF WAR



Andrew Thomas pic.twitter.com/NWbcMun8X5 — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2023

The countdown to the start of Giants' training camp is on. Leading up to the first workout on Wednesday July 26, we will also countdown the 11 most important players on the roster on each side of the ball and explain why. Today, No. 10.

“I think it’s going to be even a better season now that he has … that little bit of sense of relief in the sense that he doesn’t have to prove (anything) to anybody and now he can just go out there and have fun and kick a–,” Glowinski in an interview Wednesday on the “Ross Tucker Football Podcast.”

With training camps set to kick off later this month, Brendan Walker gets you up to speed on the New York Giants' roster changes and pressing storylines.

7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft: Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka Both Go Top 5

Here are the picks for the Giants in this ridiculously early 7-round effort:

1:20 LSU WR Malik Nabers

2:52 Maryland S Beau Brade

3:84 Ohio St. DT Tyleik Williams

4:116 LSU CB Darian Chestnut

5:148 Clemson OG Walker Parks

6:180 UNC LB Cedric Gray

7:212 Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman

