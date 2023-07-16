Ex-Giants TE Evan Engram signs three-year extension with Jaguars ahead of deadline

While Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants continue to negotiate, a former Giant received his contract extension on Sunday. Evan Engram has signed a three-year deal to remain with the Jaguars for the foreseeable future, as first reported by Jordan Schultz.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the deal is for three years and $41.25 million, including $24 million fully guaranteed. Engram’s contract comes ahead of Monday’s 4 p.m. (ET) deadline for franchise-tagged players to reach agreements with their teams. He was previously facing a one-year, $11.345 million contract.

Engram signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars last offseason after spending his first five seasons with the Giants as their first-round pick (No. 23 overall) in 2017. The tight end had a breakout year in Jacksonville, posting 73 receptions for 766 yards and four scores during the regular season. Of note, he had just a 3.9% drop rate, something that had plagued him in New York, and also played a full slate of games. He added 12 receptions for 124 yards and a score in the Jaguars’ two postseason contests.

With the Giants, Engram averaged 52 catches for 566 yards and four scores over his five seasons. He dropped 29 balls at a putrid 10% rate, per Pro Football Focus. He also played in 65 out of a possible 81 games in those seasons, missing 13 combined games from 2018-19, in particular. His production also dropped off in 2021, as he averaged just 27.2 yards per game after never having dropped below 40.9 in his previous four seasons.

The Giants were awarded a fifth-round compensatory pick in the 2023 draft as a result of losing Engram, which they used to select running back Eric Gray. Meanwhile, Engram became a favorite target of second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

New York has its own promising tight end room with veteran star Darren Waller, second-year promising all-around player Daniel Bellinger, speedy converted receiver Lawrence Cager, veterans Tommy Sweeney and Chris Myarick, and undrafted free agent Ryan Jones. It remains to be seen, though, if they can come to an agreement with their own franchise-tagged player, Barkley, before Monday’s deadline.