Giants news, 7/15: Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence, Andrew Thomas, Kayvon Thibodeaux, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

It might not help him in his negotiations for a long-term contract, but Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants has been ranked the No. 4 running back in the NFL by an ESPN panel of more than 80 executives, coaches, scouts and players.

The three backs ahead of Barkley are Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

PFF selected defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux as cornerstones for the Giants.

The Giants should be excited about their future, as a handful of highly drafted players are looking the part so far early in their careers. Lawrence put elite play on tape throughout 2022, while Thibodeaux started to put the pieces together as the season went on and recorded at least one quarterback pressure in every game he played in, including nine pressures in a Week 12 matchup with the division rival Dallas Cowboys.

After a somewhat rocky start to his career, Thomas appears to have blossomed into one of the best all-around tackles in the sport. Three tackles earned pass-blocking and run-blocking grades of 80.0 or better in 2022, and Thomas was one of them.

“He did a great job, especially coming off of the, you know, past couple of years where he’s had a different coach,” Glowinski said. “And even with last year, he had a new coach. So he is, you can tell early on in the season, that he had a little bit of tightness in him, where he wanted to make sure he was being right all the time. And I think, you know, for something simple for me, I would just tell him to try to stay loose and have as much fun out there. And I felt like every game that we were winning, he was opening up a little bit more and you would see a little bit more fire in him and more and more and that swagger was coming out. And there was a lot of fun that was being played last season.”

Although every receiver isn’t a proven commodity and some have small sample sizes, the most appealing aspect of this position group is that the players present speed (Campbell, Hyatt, Darius Slayton), size (Hodgins, Johnson) and athleticism (Crowder, Robinson, Shepard). The Giants will hold some interesting discussions to cut down the receivers and that’s a good problem to have.

Teammates have raved about McKinney’s skill set, touting his tenacity close to the line of scrimmage. He can cover man and has the ability to play underneath as a robber while manning the Giants’ star position on the interior. Perhaps it was fitting that McKinney punctuated the Giants’ playoff victory in Minnesota when he tackled tight end T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down marker to essentially end the game. Big time play by a player with big time expectations. Could that be some foreshadowing? The stage is set for McKinney, who is in the final year of his rookie contract with plenty to gain.

Vince Lombardi wanted to coach the Giants. He was the offensive coordinator there in the 1950s. But he was more interested in being a head coach, and the Giants had Jim Lee Howell. When the Packers hired Lombardi away, Giants co-owner Wellington Mara thought he had an agreement that he could hire Lombardi back when Howell stepped down. Howell wanted to step down after the 1959 season, Lombardi’s first season in Green Bay (right after Giants defensive coordinator Tom Landry went to coach the expansion Cowboys), but Lombardi didn’t want to come back to New York. Howell stayed on one more year, Mara tried Lombardi again but was denied (“It became a sore subject, both ways,” Mara told The New York Times), and Lombardi went on to a legendary run with the Packers. The Giants didn’t win their first Super Bowl — and the Lombardi Trophy — until the 1986 season.

The game against the Jaguars, in early November, proved he could still play. Congratulatory texts were lighting up his phone — “Still got it!” one friend wrote — but football was the last thing on his mind. Martinez smiled as he read through the messages, convinced that as one chapter was closing, another was beginning. He’d played his last game in the NFL. He was quitting football to sell Pokémon cards.

Around the league

Commanders' Antonio Gibson wants to line up more at WR in 2023: 'I haven't shown my position' | NFL.com

Austin Ekeler: Seeing some backup WRs making more than me is going to piss me off | Pro Football Talk

Why negotiations between Raiders, Josh Jacobs are expected to go down to the wire | The Athletic

Former Broncos GM John Elway believes Sean Payton is 'perfect fit' for Denver | NFL.com

Justin Simmons: Russell Wilson has my full trust and confidence | Pro Football Talk

Ex-Broncos, Jaguars DT Malik Jackson officially announces retirement | NFL.com

AJ Dillon: Everyone would run through a wall for Jordan Love | Pro Football Talk

Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’: What we learned about QB life in the NFL | The Athletic

6 Dark Horse NFL MVP Candidates in 2023 | The 33rd Team

NFL's best edge rushers by situation in 2022: Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons and more | PFF

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV YouTube

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View YouTube from the show’s home page

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio